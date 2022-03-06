Fine Gael councillors submit motion for Dublin to enter into ‘twinning’ arrangement with Kyiv

Fine Gael councillors on Dublin City Council are seeking to have Dublin twinned with the Ukraine capital Kyiv.

Speaking before the vote which takes place tomorrow, Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan said that the origin of twinning historically across Europe was to repair relationships after World War 2 amongst European cities and towns.

“This may be one of the last opportunities, but hopefully not, for Dublin to twin with a free and independent Kyiv.

“We have a chance to demonstrate to Ukrainian people abroad, and at home, the deep ties that our people wish to foster with our fellow Europeans who are fighting to protect freedoms that we all enjoy.”

Dublin is currently twinned with Beijing in China, and has an informal agreement with St Petersburg in Russia.

Twinning with Kyiv is another step “to cement the bond between our two European nations,” Cllr Geoghegan said.

Cllr Ray McAdam said that he hoped the twinning of Dublin and Kyiv will create the basis for helping them to rebuild when the war is over.

“Hopefully other European capitals might follow suit so that cities as well as countries can work together in helping the people of Ukraine.”

The Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland accepted the Fine Gael councillors’ emergency motion on Friday, and it will now be voted on at the monthly Dublin City Council meeting in the Mansion House on Monday night.