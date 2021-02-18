Financial Services Union (FSU) calls for ‘maximum protection’ of staff and customers at Ulster Bank

The Financial Services Union (FSU) has called for the ‘maximum protection’ of staff and customers at Ulster Bank amid reports that the bank is set to wind down its operations here after 160 years.

The bank’s overseer, NatWest, is said to be deciding tonight on whether to proceed to close its operations in the Republic, following a strategic review of the operations since September.

It is understood the Chief Executive of Ulster Bank has told staff no decision has been taken on the bank’s future here.

Read More

In a communication with staff, Jane Howard CEO said there is ongoing speculation, adding: “This is not how we choose to communicate with you or our customers. However despite this speculation I can confirm that no decision has been taken.”

“You have heard me say before that speculation is outside of our control and again I reiterate that as soon as I can, I will update you,” she said.

Ulster Bank has 1.1 million customers here, along with 2,800 staff and operates 88 branches.

John O’Connell, General Secretary of the Financial Services Union, said it is an anxious wait for workers at the bank. He said communities need to be protected and branches need to be maintained.

"The FSU has contacted Ulster Bank and the Minister for Finance to demand clarification and answers," said John O'Connell, FSU General Secretary.

"This is a very stressful time for staff and customers. It is simply not good enough for staff to find out through the media that NatWest is winding down Ulster Bank operations in the Republic of Ireland."

The union had launched a ‘Save Our Ulster Bank’ campaign last October when talk first surfaced about the future of the bank. It said the closure of a branch has devastating impact on local communities and disproportionately affects small business and vulnerable customers, adding that the World Economic Forum has called out the negative economic impact a branch closure has on low income communities.

Mr O'Connell added if Ulster Bank is to exit the Irish market, any solution must involve the maximum protection for customers, staff jobs and the branch structure.

Read More

Online Editors