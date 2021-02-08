Financial aid for airlines ‘only option’ to rescue industry, pilots’ union to warn

Significant financial aid for Irish airlines is the “only option” available to prevent industry collapse, an Oireachtas Committee on transport will hear.

Pilot and worker unions will encourage members of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications that “thousands of jobs are at risk” unless there is Government intervention.

In its opening statement, the Irish Air Line Pilots Association (IALPA) will encourage members to “lobby” the Government for financial support for the aviation industry.

“If international travel is to be suppressed into the future, then significant financial aid is the only option available to avert sectoral collapse,” the IALPA writes.

“If the Government acts to suppress travel, then the Government must also act to save our airlines from the destruction that such interventions cause.”

An €80m support package for the sector announced in November was essentially a “grant” for Irish airports, according to the union, with the funds leftover for the airlines “at best, covered a few days worth of losses”.

Fórsa, which represents 5,000 workers in the aviation industry, said that the “mortgage and debt” incurred by aviation workers in the past 11 months will be a burden “for years” and that workers and families are under “massive strain”.

“It is highly likely – if not certain – that aviation will be among the last industries to emerge from this crisis,” the union writes in its opening statement.

The union will tell the Committee that workers need an aviation income support scheme similar to that in place in Germany, Government dialogue with employers and unions and an extension of mortgage payment breaks in 2021.

Travel agents will also make a desperate plea to the Oireachtas Committee for a “bespoke response”.

“We have had to remain open to clients to facilitate refunds with practically zero income for almost two years,” the Irish Travel Agents Association writes in its opening statement.

“If Nphet and the Government want to close down International Travel for a year they need to put in place the appropriate level of supports if they want to have an Irish travel industry when International Travel can safely resume.”

Connect, an engineering trade union, will also warn that Aer Lingus may move aircraft from Shannon Airport. The union will request that the airport be returned to be a part of the DAA as the separation has been a “failure”.

