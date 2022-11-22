Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to meet East Wall residents over refugee centre protests

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he will meet with residents from East Wall regarding the recent protests against a refugee accommodation centre in the community.

Due to a lack of available accommodation, the former ESB office building on East Wall Road has been converted into an emergency accommodation centre.

Over 300 people attended a demonstration against the centre on Saturday, while a large crowd gathered for a second protest last night.

Mr Donohoe, who is a TD for the area, said he is concerned by the rhetoric which was expressed by some people in attendance.

“I am really, really concerned about some of the language that I have heard,” Mr Donohoe told Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder programme.

“Before I describe it as racist, because that’s a very strong term to use, I’m going to engage directly with the groups and residents that have been involved in this because it’s in my constituency.

“The people of East Wall that I’ve had the great privilege of representing now for my third term in the Dáil are enormously decent and an amazingly strong and welcoming community.

“And genuine concerns are being raised by many residents there, regarding the location of this facility and I’m going to engage with those genuine concerns.”

At last night’s demonstration some people could be heard chanting “get them out”, while one individual reportedly said: “The North Inner City’s been destroyed by foreigners.”

Mr Donohoe said there is a “very rich and multicultural and very strong” local community within the north inner city, adding: “I completely reject that kind of language.”

“But what I’m going to continue to do is engage with residents and groups who are raising some of these matters but I’m really clear that some of the language that has been used and some of the approaches that have been taken I do disagree with and it’s not language that I would use and not language I believe many would use,” he said.

"I’ll be making the case for my community, the communities I represent, playing our part in that response and then issues that are being raised by communities that relate to how we will engage with those facilities, I’ve a duty to engage with and I will,” he added.

Earlier today a number of opposition politicians condemned the protests.

Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the protests need to “stop immediately” while People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said while people’s concerns on the housing crisis are “justified” they should not be directed at refugees.

Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon said there are “fringe elements” of the far right involved in the protests.

“In the absence of leadership, in the absence of people seeing their Government and State has their back, they get desperate,” he said.

“Over the last weekend and over the last few weeks, we’ve seen fringe elements of the far right coming in and manipulating people."

Meanwhile, ahead of yesterday’s demonstration local Fine Gael Councillor Ray McAdam described it as “the worst of Donald Trump type politics”.

“It’s a terrible situation. I’ve seen some of the comments made on social media over the weekend and I’m concerned about the whole far right issue,” he told Independent.ie.

“Some of the comments have been utterly appalling and I reject that type of politics. It’s the worst of the Donald Trump type politics and unfortunately, it’s rearing its ugly head here.

“I understand there are genuine concerns in East Wall about how this is being handled. There was no prior consultation and there are concerns about the suitability of the premises,” he added.

“But some of those concerns have been drowned out by the hard right.”



