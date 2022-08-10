Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe calls on Sinn Féin to clarify its position on social welfare payments after call for €50 hike in dole

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has called on Sinn Féin to clarify its position on social welfare payments after the main opposition party proposed a €50 weekly increase in Jobseeker’s Allowance.

In its submission to the Commission on Taxation and Welfare, Sinn Féin made the case for the hefty increase as it said people searching for work should be entitled to a payment which meets the Minimum Essential Standard of Living (MESL).

Mr Donohoe said the party should explain if it wants to see a €50 increase for all other social welfare payments and how it will pay for such hikes.

“I want Sinn Féin to explain how, at a time where employers all over our country are crying out for workers, why they believe there is the case to increase Jobseeker’s Payments by €50,” he said.

“I’d also ask them to clarify what that means for the other social welfare payments that we pay to others within our society. It’s been a standard practice for social welfare policy now for many years that if you move one working age payment up, by let's say €5, you do the same to the others.

“Are Sinn Féin calling for an increase of €50 for all of the working age payments in our social welfare system? And if they are, they should clarify how much that would cost and how they plan to pay for it.”

Sinn Féin recently said it will abolish special tax breaks for highly paid executives if elected to government.

The Special Assignee Relief Programme (Sarp) put in place tax breaks on high incomes for up to five years in a bid to attract highly skilled workers.

Mr Donohoe said the programme keeps “certain kinds of jobs” within Ireland and getting rid of it would be a “gamble” to the economy.

“If Sinn Féin are willing to change something like this, it points to me that they are willing to gamble with our economic security at a time which we already have plenty of risks,” he said.

“What we really have to be concerned about is what is the future of Sinn Féin here. What does this mean for our economy, what does it mean for jobs in our economy and what does that mean for the ability of us to look after jobs in Ireland at a time that which we are seeing real economic risks develop elsewhere in the world?”

The Fine Gael minister also said while he currently does not have concerns about a recession in Ireland, the State may be affected by recessions in other countries.

“The employment figures and the Exchequer figures point to an economy that is still growing and is growing in line with the revised expectations,” he said.

“The world is facing the risk of a significant reduction in growth, some parts of the world could face the risk of a recessions.

“I do not at the moment see any change in our performance that is a cause for concern but it could happen, in particular in 2023, that things happen elsewhere the world that do impact on our economy."

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly defended the party’s stance on increasing the Jobseeker allowance by almost €50 saying it would be done over time.

“Sinn Féin want to reform our Social Protection system to ensure sure that welfare rates are fair and protect people relying on them from poverty,” she said.

“Currently, payment rates are set below the poverty line and we have repeatedly proposed establishing a Social Welfare Commission to make recommendations on rates and ensure that they meet a minimum standard of living. Any measures would be implemented over time to ensure fiscal sustainability,” she added.

Ms O’Reilly said the cost of living crisis is putting “huge pressure” on people including those depending on welfare benefits.

“Sinn Féin will publish our Budget proposals next month, which will outline how we would introduce a suite of measures to help people hit by the cost of living crisis and ensure they get a break from sky high costs,” she said.