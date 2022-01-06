Finance Minister expects legislation for €100 energy discount to be finalised ‘very soon’

The finance minister Paschal Donohoe said he expects legislation to be drafted “very soon” to facilitate the €100 discount for all energy customers which was announced by government before Christmas.

The €100 discount - which will cost an estimated €200m – is aimed at easing the financial burden of rising energy prices as inflation continues to soar at record levels.

Minister Donohoe has confirmed that discussions are continuing with energy suppliers over how to implement the levy and he added that the discount will also apply to users of pay as you go energy services.

“We will need to come to a final arrangement with energy suppliers to then be confident that it will be passed on to customers,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme.

“That is being worked on at the moment and I would expect the legislation that is needed to do this will come in front of the Dáil very, very soon.

“It’s something we want to have in effect for the first quarter of this year. The reason for that is, we expect some of the greatest pressure in relation to energy prices will happen at that point,” he added.

His comments come as the Department of Finance took in €68.4bn in taxes last year, the largest yield ever recorded, Exchequer returns show. The figure was up €11.2bn on 2020 levels and more than €9bn ahead of a previous record in 2019.

Corporate tax now makes up more than one-fifth of the total tax take, and brought in a similar amount last year to Vat paid on goods and services.

However, Minister Donohoe said the government still has a debt of €7.4 billion and this coupled with continued Covid-19 spending, means not everyone can be “insulated fully” from rising energy costs.

“We’re doing so much on some many other things as well. Can the government act to fully insulate everybody in our country from the effects that are happening – for example with rising prices of energy – in truth we can’t insulate everyone fully from that. The reason for that is because we’ve many, many other priorities that our country expects us to deliver against as well,” he argued.

Minister Donohoe also defended the €200 million spend on the €100 energy discount which some have argued is wasteful as everyone will get the discount regardless of how big their salary is.

He described it as a “broad measure” which aims to address a “broad pressure”.

Regarding reports that some companies who availed of the Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme - despite making significant profits - passed on the grant money on to shareholders, Minister Donohoe said a “small minority” of companies acted in this manner and he hopes they will return the funds to the State.

“It’s not in the spirit of how the wage subsidy scheme has been implemented by the vast majority of employers who have participated in it and employers have in many cases returned funding back to the state.

“Those who are in the scheme but do not need the money, I want them to act in the way the majority have,” he added.

In terms of the use and price of antigen tests, Minister Donohoe accepted that home testing is placing a significant financial burden on some people, but he said the government must ensure that there is an adequate supply of rapid tests before considering bring down the price.

He pointed to the fact that those under 39 years who have Covid-19 symptoms can get a free test kit through the HSE, but he also acknowledged that this is a “very specific” scheme.

“It is a cost for those in particular who have to use them regularly. If we are going to intervene in anyway in relation to the price, we have to ensure that the supply is available to meet the needs of those who will need them if the price was to come down any further.

“At the moment it isn’t the case that everyone can get antigen tests who need them in the time they want because there are issues with supply. Certainly, what we couldn’t do at this point is intervene to reduce the price further if we’re not confident that the supply is going to be there – which may go up as a response to a lower price,” he explained.

Meanwhile, in relation to the call from some quarters for the isolation period for non-symptomatic Covid-19 close contacts to be reduced, Minister Donohoe said it is a matter for Nphet but some sectors are suffering as a result of the rule.

“It is something that is having a very big effect on the operation of many workplaces within the operation within our public services and within the private sector and I do believe Nphet will take this into account,” he added.

It comes as the Nphet is meeting today.