Film released to commemorate the centenary of the Bere Island Internment Camp

A group of internees leaving the Bere Island Internment Camp in December 1921

A short film to commemorate the centenary of the Bere Island Internment Camp, which was in operation from April to December 1921, was released today.

The film has been launched by the Bere Island Projects Group.

In 1920, a prison camp was opened on Bere Island on the site of the Fort Berehaven military camp, for convicted Republican prisoners.

By April 1921, all convicted prisoners had been transferred to the prison on Spike Island, and the camp on Bere Island became an internment camp only.

At one stage 284 men were interned on Bere Island. The camp closed on December 10, 1921, following the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

The film outlines the history of the camp, and features leading War of Independence expert, Dr John Borgonovo of University College Cork, and Bere Island historian, Ted O’Sullivan, who both recount what life would have been like for the internees and outline some daring escapes.

The Bere Island Projects Group were awarded €5,500 by the Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme to produce the film.

The film is one of a number of events which the Bere Island Projects Group has organised as part of the Decade of Centenaries.

Bere Island was once a strategic military base for the British admiralty who constructed seven gun batteries on the island.

Its safe harbour provided shelter during World War One for British warships and also the US Navy while protecting Atlantic convoys.

Fort Berehaven, Bere Island was one of Ireland’s three Treaty Ports. The handover of the fort to the Irish Government took place on September 26, 1938.

The 32-minute film is available online on the Bere Island Projects Group channel on YouTube.