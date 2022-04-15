Film crew expected to join Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan arrived at the Invictus Games in The Hague today having paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

The couple – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - have not been on this side of the Atlantic together since 2020.

They visited the British Queen and met with Prince Charles in Windsor on Thursday, having flown in from their home in the US.

Earlier today, Harry and Meghan, both wearing suits, walked towards a friends-and-family reception in warm sunshine at the Zuiderpark, in the Netherlands where the games are being held.

They were photographed and filmed by about 50 members of the media.

Harry wore a navy suit and Meghan wore an all-white suit with a white handbag.

At one point Meghan waved towards the press pen, and as they greeted people the couple placed their hands on each others’ backs.

The pair walked into the reception hand in hand.

On Thursday night, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed they visited the Queen ahead of their appearance at the Invictus Games.

Meghan’s attendance at the Invictus Games for the first few days of the event was confirmed by a spokesperson for the couple on Monday.

Harry flew back from California, without Meghan who was heavily pregnant at the time, to attend his grandfather’s funeral in Windsor in April 2021.

He most recently returned to the UK to unveil the statue of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales on July 1 2021 with Prince William.

Harry moved to the US with Meghan for a new life of personal and financial freedom.

The Invictus Games was where Harry and Meghan chose to make their first public appearance together almost five years ago.

Meghan made her first appearance at an official engagement attended by Harry on September 24 2017, when she attended the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada, although the pair sat about 18 seats apart.

The following day, the pair emerged hand in hand to make their first official public appearance together at the wheelchair tennis.

Harry founded the games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

A film crew is expected to be joining the couple at the Invictus Games as part of filming for a Netflix series called Heart Of Invictus.