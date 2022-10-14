Gardaí say a file will be sent to the DPP in connection with the the murder of a Polish father of two who was attacked by a gang wielding machetes at his home in Ballincollig, Co Cork more than four years ago.

Mikolaj Wilk (35) was murdered at his house in Maglin Bridge, Ballincollig, Co Cork on June 10, 2018.

A gang of men entered the house and killed him in the presence of his wife, Elzbieta who also sustained injuries.

The couple's young children were also in the property. They were not injured.

An inquest in to the death of Mr Wilk has been further adjourned at Cork Coroner's Court.

Sgt Fergus Twomey confirmed the garda investigation in to the murder is now at a "very advanced stage."

Sgt Twomey added it is anticipated that a file will be submitted to the DPP in the near future seeking directions.

Meanwhile, this follows significant arrests of national and international dimensions three years ago.

Six people were arrested and released without charge in 2019 in connection with the death of the father of two.

Those arrested included two Irish people and a 29 year old Latvian man.

The Irish nationals were a 35 year old man man and a 33 year old woman who were arrested on separate dates in Mayfield in Cork city.

The Latvian man was arrested in the Blackpool area of Cork's northside.

Two Polish nationals and a Latvian, all in their 30s, were also arrested in conne

ction with the murder probe.

They were arrested at two separate locations in Ballincollig and Togher in Cork on suspicion of facilitating and supporting an organised crime gang whom gardai suspect were behind the murder of Mr Wilk.

At the opening of the inquest in to the death in 2018 Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said that Mr Wilk died of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple blows with a sharp weapon in association with a traumatic brain injury.

The inquest was adjourned pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

A number of raids were carried out as part of the garda probe. Vehicles were also seized.

The Wilk family returned to Poland in the aftermath of the tragedy and the funeral ceremony for Mikolaj was conducted there.

Elzbieta required hospitalisation in Cork after the murder.

She underwent surgery to her tendons at Cork University Hospital.

She was visited in hospital by then Bishop of Cork and Ross, Dr John Buckley, who extended his sympathy to her following her loss.

Members of the Polish community also held remembrance masses in the wake of the death.

The couple had been based in Ireland for over 10 years and were due to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

Mr Wilk ran a gardening service in the area where he lived and was not known to the authorities.

Over €23,000 was raised for the family after a friend of Mrs Wilk set up a Go Fund Me Page in the days following the murder.