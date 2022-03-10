A Polish armed forces member waves to children who arrived in a Ukrainian train from Lviv that is transporting hundreds of people fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the station in Przemysl, Poland. Photo: Reuters.

More than 12,300 people have offered accommodation to incoming Ukrainian refugees in the past week, the Irish Red Cross have confirmed.

More than 12,000 of these have been in the past six days, a spokesperson for the Irish Red Cross told Independent.ie.

Three quarters of the accommodation pledges, more than 9,000, are from people offering to take Ukrainian refugees into their own homes, with others offering secondary or holiday homes to those fleeing the war.

Over 2,000 pledges have been offered in Dublin, more than 1,300 places have been offered in Cork, 600-plus from Galway while Kildare and Meath have seen over 500 each.

The Irish Red Cross said the numbers for all counties are constantly growing and the charity have “been blown away by the generosity of the Irish people”.

“From an accommodation pledge point of view and for donating money, they have been simply astonishing,” the spokesperson said.

More than €14m has been donated by the public to the Irish Red Cross since Russia invaded Ukraine over two weeks ago.

“We are asking those who have registered with us with offers of accommodation to bear with us and our contact team will be in touch over the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said.

They added that by contrast it took several months to reach 1,000 pledges during the Irish Red Cross’s Syrian refugee campaign a few years ago.

“The Irish business community have also come on board our Ukraine crisis appeal in great numbers with more and more calling us everyday to offer help and so far over 125 companies have been in touch with our fundraising team and then so many community groups have also been reaching out to us about their fundraisers,” the spokesperson said.

“We are just so grateful to such a wonderful reaction from the Irish people so far.”

More than 2,500 Ukrainian refugees, the majority of which are women and children, have already been relocated since fleeing Ukraine and there are now more than two million refugees of the war just two weeks since fighting began.

Charities such as the The Irish Red Cross and UNICEF are still in desperate need of donations to help tackle the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and on its borders people desperately seek safety.

