Fifth man arrested in connection with unexplained death of man outside Killarney hotel

A man has been arrested this Thursday morning in connection with the unexplained death of Darragh Sheehan (26) outside the Gleneagle Hotel last August.

Mr Sheehan was found unconscious on the ground outside the hotel on the Muckross Road in Killarney on August 29 last.

Despite desperate efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man in his 30s is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with Mr Sheehan’s death since Monday.

Two men that were arrested Monday and another two men arrested on Tuesday have all been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The fifth man arrested is currently detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and investigations are continuing.

One theory initially examined was that Mr Sheehan, who was from Doneraile in north Cork, may have been restrained before his collapse.

Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation would be determined by the results of a post mortem examination and follow-on tests.

Mr Sheehan was a resident of the hotel at the time.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances in which he came to be outside the hotel that night and what dealings, if any, he had with others in the general area.

The results of the post mortem examination were not released for operational reasons.

There are CCTV cameras around the hotel and this footage will also be crucial to their inquiry.

Mr Sheehan was from the Doneraile area, north of Mallow, and locals were deeply shocked at his sudden death.

He was engaged to be married and his girlfriend later told his Requiem Mass that he was "her one and only true love."

Mr Sheehan went to school locally at Nagle Rice secondary school and went on to study mechanical engineering at the Institute of Technology in Tralee.

He had been working with the EPS Group in Mallow Business and Technology Park, an engineering company involved in water supply technology.

Mr Sheehan had played with his local Doneraile GAA club in his younger days, and his family still have connections to the club.

Forensic investigators attended the scene outside the Gleneagle Hotel after the death.

Mr Sheehan's body remained at the scene before it was brought to UHK for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information in relation to the matter to come forward.

They also appealed for any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam footage) who were in the Muckross area between 11pm and 11.45pm on August 29 to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors