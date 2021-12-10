Fiery, fiesty and unforgettable: Five Roy Keane moments that will stick with us

Scathing: Roy Keane has never been afraid to say what he thinks

When it comes to Irish sporting heroes, they don’t come more iconic than Roy Keane.

The fiesty Corkman has made as many headlines for his off-pitch antics as for his performance on the field. As one of our most famous and accomplished footballers, his achievements are indisputable. We take a look at five of his more fiery and memorable moments.

Spat with Jamie Carragher

His recent row with fellow Sky Sports commentator Jamie Carragher went viral after they discussed if Cristiano Ronaldo should be an automatic starter, following his return to the Red Devils. Ronaldo was named as a sub in the game against Chelsea before coming on during the second half but made little impact and stormed straight down the tunnel after the final whistle.

Carragher claimed the history-making star was “not the player he was”, sparking a furious reaction from Keane as he listed the Portuguese star’s achievements.

"If you bumped into him in the car park, you see a guy who's won everything in the game, come back to United to try and lift the club, of course he'd want to play in these games,” he said. The exchange ended awkwardly with neither side backing down.

The autograph hunter

Keane was filmed arguing with a fan at Old Trafford after Manchester United's 2-0 defeat by Manchester City and was signing autographs when the exchange happened last month.

The fan called the Corkman a pr*ck before Keane suggests that the supporter had taken “a few drinks”.

“You’ve had a few drinks and you got beaten and you’re taking it out on me. You’ve had a few drinks, what’s that got to do with me? You’ve had a few drinks, you can tell. What have you had, two pints?” he said, before storming off.

Social network

The former Ireland manager joins the era of social media – and the Internet goes wild. Last February saw him signing up to Instagram with a verified account. He posted a selfie of himself with his dog captioned: “Man’s best friend.”

Within two days, he had accrued one million followers with just two posts and nearly a year on, he’s almost at the two million mark. This is despite putting up just 12 posts and not following a single other account.

Gift Grub’s Roy Keane interviews the real Roy Keane.

The Corkman proved he’s a good sport after agreeing to an interview with Today FM’s Ian Dempsey show back in 2007, only to encounter famous impersonator Mario Rosenstock, who’s on as Roy.

In a truly hilarious exchange lasting six minutes, he told the mimic that he sounded nothing like him and also challenged him to “make me laugh”. Afterwards, Rosenstock said he found the whole exchange terrifying and that “obviously he scared the bejesus out of me".

The Portmarnock hotel incident

Just days before Ireland’s Euro 2016 qualification game with Scotland in November 2014, there was incident at Ireland’s team hotel in Dublin’s Portmarnock.

Former assistant manager Keane was reportedly asked by a man to sign a copy of his best-selling memoir but he refused to do so. After this, the man fell to the ground and an ambulance was called along with gardaí.

The FAI and Martin O’Neill rallied behind the assistant manager following the incident.