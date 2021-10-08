Cork East TD James O’Connor has said he is confident the Government will give its full support to the rural road projects in his constituency.

The Fianna Fáil TD was angered by the failure to include a bypass for Castlemartyr and Killeagh in the €165bn National Development Plan.

Mr O’Connor (24) said he met with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday to seek reassurance on the issue. He also met with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan yesterday in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

Read More

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Mr O’Connor said he is now happy that he has received the commitment and reassurance from Government that “rural road projects around the country will be getting the attention they deserve”.

“In yesterday’s meeting I had the opportunity to try and secure commitment from the Government. I felt confident coming out of yesterday’s meeting that the Government was going to give its full support to this project.

“The money for these projects always will be devolved down through the Department of Transport and the Department of Expenditure in terms of their own individual budgets but the important point that I wish to make is that as a result of yesterday’s meeting I got confirmation that this process will be initiated,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said it will take a number of years to complete this “vital” route. He said this project is “extremely important” to the people of east Cork.

The bypasses of Castlemartyr and Killeagh were not mentioned in the National Development Plan’s list of 31 roads projects, estimated to cost €6bn.

“The issue in Castlemartyr and Killeagh needs to be addressed: we have a situation at the moment where we have 24,000 vehicles a day travelling up and down a small village on the main Cork to Rosslare and Waterford route, which is a vital link to Europe, and it’s actually more traffic than on the Waterford bypass which is a dual-carriageway route,” Mr O’Connor said.

“There were up to 20-minute delays at Castlemartyr during peak times and it’s a very important issue for my constituency.”

Mr O’Connor said he only discovered on Sunday that neither of the east Cork projects would be included in the National Development Plan. He said he felt misled.

The Cork East TD had on Wednesday threatened to resign from the party if the bypasses, which he says were promised at parliamentary party meetings, weren’t delivered as promised.

“I wouldn’t make such a statement unless I was serious about it. This was the key issue that I fought my general election campaign on,” he said.

When asked if he was the ‘new Marc MacSharry’ of Fianna Fáil, he replied: “Absolutely not, I want to work in good faith with my colleagues and I want to work constructively.

"It’s important to set in context that there had been significant discussion going on since Sunday night in relation to this issue.”

Mr O’Connor, who was born in 1997, dismissed the idea that he is concerned about the way other politicians view him in light of his young age.

“I work in good faith with every other colleague in the Oireachtas,” he said. “I want to say that politics is a rough and tumble business and I have worked in it now for some time at many different levels but it’s important to say that this issue is incredibly serious to the region of East Cork.”