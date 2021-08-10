Fianna Fáil youth wing calls on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to resign

Fianna Fáil’s youth wing has called on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to resign following his attendance at an event for 50 people hosted by former minister Katherine Zappone at the Merrion Hotel.

Ógra Fianna Fáil said in a statement that it is “deeply concerned” by the Fine Gael party leader’s conduct and that it would be a “mistake” for him to become Taoiseach in December 2022.

“It is only through proper accountability that we may regain that trust once again, and it is on this basis that we are calling on Leo Varadkar to resign,” a statement from the group reads.

It adds that Mr Varadkar’s criticisms of Golfgate last year, which saw a number of high-profile resignationsby politicians attending an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway, are a “double standard”.

It says that by “failing” to stick to public health guidelines, Mr Varadkar has “undermined his own authority on matters of public health, but has also undermined fellow government ministers by association”.

“Ógra Fianna Fáil cannot reconcile the negligence of Mr Varadkar with the very important role he holds in Government. The Tánaiste's actions have undermined the integrity of our institutions at a time when trust in public health advice is a matter of life and death.”

The youth wing adds that the way the Tánaiste addressed his attendance at the party in the Merrion Hotel “serve one particular individual, rather than the public good”.

“This undercuts faith in the Government, and distracts from the good work our Fianna Fáil ministers are undertaking in their own portfolios.

“We have taken the time to assess the impact of recent events and we cannot in good conscience stand by as Mr Varadkar courts controversy, and believe it would be a mistake that a man with this kind of temperament be made Taoiseach in December 2022.

“In order to serve the country well and to regain trust that has been lost, Mr Varadkar needs to be held accountable for his role in damaging the Government.”

Last week Mr Varadkar said the controversial party “probably” was not in breach of hospitality guidelines.

The Attorney General last week said the party did not break Covid regulations.

Expressing regret at attending the party, Mr Varadkar told RTÉ: "But I do want to say very clearly that the event was not in breach of the Government regulations in place at the time which allow for outdoor gatherings of over 200, and probably wasn’t in breach of the Fáilte Ireland guidelines either.”