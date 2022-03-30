Fianna Fáil TDs push Taoiseach for State pension age to stay at 66 with low PRSI increases

Fianna Fáil TDs tonight pushed the Taoiseach to keep the State pension age at 66, with small increases in PRSI.

This is a departure from the recommendations from the Pensions Commission in recent months, which state that there should be quarterly increments to 67 between 2028 and 2031, before gradually increasing to 68 by 2039.

However, Fianna Fáil TDs tonight pushed party leader Taoiseach Micheál Martin to instead keep the State pension age at 66 and put in place small increases in PRSI.

“Preferred option should be low PRSI increases, something like 0.4pc or 0.5pc, which would do a lot to keep the pension age at 66,” said a source.

It is understood that TDs Eamon Ó Cúiv, former minister Dara Calleary, John McGuinness and Paul McAuliffe, as well as Senator Eugene Murphy, spoke on the issue and that there was a lot of support among their party colleagues.

“There was no dissenting voice among the parliamentary party,” said one source.

“Members want to stick to the party policy that we had at the last general election campaign, which was to keep the State pension age at 66.”

Politicians urged the Taoiseach to come back to his parliamentary party colleagues before making a final decision on the pension age and whether or not the Pensions Commission’s recommendations would be accepted.

It is understood that the Taoiseach told his party that it would be looked at at a Cabinet sub-committee, with one source saying that he was not as supportive of the move and was “reserved” in his remarks.

There was also some criticism of Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and her response to a report from the Oireachtas social protection committee earlier this year, which said that the State pension age should be kept at 66.

Separately, the meeting also heard a lot of praise for Education Minister Norma Foley, who yesterday launched a major overhaul of the Leaving Cert.

The Taoiseach also told his party that energy supply would be a “big issue” for the Government and that he is pushing at EU level for flexibility on the energy directive.