Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry forced to clarify after tweeting photo of cornered off bench in Sligo

The offending bench in Strandhill, Co Sligo, was being repainted

A Fianna Fáil TD has been forced to clarify after tweeting a photo of a cornered off bench in Strandhill, Co Sligo after it turned out the seat was simply being repainted.

Sligo Leitrim Deputy Marc MacSharry tweeted a photo of a wooden bench earlier today, which was cornered off with tape and traffic cones, captioning it: “Seriously”.

His photo promoted quick debate on social media, following outrage when local authorities made the decision to close off public areas to tackle crowds not adhering to public health guidelines.

Dublin City Council recently made the decision to close off Portobello Plaza for several weekends and yesterday, the Office of Public Works closed off the bands stand in Stephen’s Green.

So having contacted Sligo Co Co in disbelief it seems this photo as sent by a resident in strandhill this morning is of a bench which has just been repainted. It will be âreopened when dry thus eveningâ - thank god. Timing not the best given recent debate but fair enough! pic.twitter.com/BOIkTZVB18 — Marc MacSharryTD (@MarcMacsharryTD) June 3, 2021

Deputy MacSharry’s photo of the cornered off bench seemed to imply that it had been put out of use by the local council in its own attempt in tackling crowds.

However, the Fianna Fáil TD was forced to clarify in a subsequent tweet that in fact, the bench is cornered off because it is being repainted.

“So having contacted Sligo Co Co in disbelief it seems this photo as sent by a resident in Strandhill this morning is of a bench which has just been repainted [sic],” he wrote an hour later.

“It will be ‘reopened when dry this evening’ - thank god. Timing not the best given recent debate but fair enough!”

The Press Ombudsman urged Twitter users to “think before you tweet” as it tweeted a photo of the bench.

“The image was put up on social media as an example of authorities limiting outdoor meeting places,” the Ombudsman Twitter account wrote.

“It then emerged the bench had been revarnished and the bollards would be removed as soon as the varnish dried.”

Yesterday in the Dáil, the deputy said that in Strandhill, the council bollards on the seafront to stop mass gatherings are like Nazi obstructions from the World War II that might have prevented the Allies from ever getting ashore.

Mr MacSharry said the State cannot “have it both ways”, officially encouraging an outdoor summer while blockages were put in the public’s way.

“This is replicated all over the country. Where I live in Strandhill (Co Sligo), there's so many bollards on the seafront, I'd say had the Nazis done it in France on D-Day, God knows what the outcome of the war would have been,” he said.





Read More



