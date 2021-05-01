Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry lodges legal action against State's political standards and ethics watchdog

FIANNA Fáil TD Marc MacSharry has lodged a High Court legal action against the State’s political standards and ethics watchdog, the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

Mr MacSharry’s case was issued in the High Court on Friday, according to the Courts Service records, and he is being represented by Eames Solicitors.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD declined to comment on the case when contacted on Saturday and would not confirm what the legal challenge relates to.

Last November it was reported by the Sunday Times that Sipo believed that Mr MacSharry was aiming controversial comments about civil servants using lockdown to “watch box sets” at its staff.

Mr MacSharry did not name Sipo when he made the comments in the Dáil last July.

But documents released under Freedom of Information showed that Sipo believed it could have been the target of the Sligo-Leitrim TD’s criticism because he had contacted the commission to complain about delays in refunding him more than €8,000 in election expenses.

Speaking in the Dáil in July of last year, Mr MacSharry said: “I had dealings with one State agency lately, where no one will be back in that office until the end of August. They are working from home and it is necessary to talk to an answering machine.

He claimed in the Dáil that “many elements of our State agencies, Departments and local authorities” were using the pandemic as “cover to lie on the couch and watch box sets, returning an odd call here and there and doing the maximum of the minimum to tick over during this period”.

Last August, it was reported that Mr MacSharry had named Sipo as the agency at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting. Sipo later defended the work of its staff during the pandemic.

Mr MacSharry, a former senator, has been an outspoken critic of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, recently saying he had no confidence in his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Sipo's head of ethics and lobbying regulation Sherry Perrault told Independent.ie today that she could not comment on the matter.