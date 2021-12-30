Fianna Fáil stalwart and Bertie Ahern ally Christopher Wall has died

Bertie Ahern and Christopher Wall at St Luke's on the occasion of Bertie announcing his retirement in December 2010

CHRISTOPHER Wall, a polical ally of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern for many decades, has died.

Mr Wall was a former senator and a member of the Fianna Fáil national executive for many years.

He was a close confidante of the former Taoiseach, who leaned on Mr Wall heavily for political advice and strategy.

Mr Wall was a senator for a short period in 2007, after being nominated by the Taoiseach to replace Cyprian Brady, who was elected to the Dáil in the general election.

Mr Wall was a part of the so-called ‘Drumcondra Mafia’, a group of men who are credited with helping Mr Ahern’s rise to power.

They also included Bertie Ahern’s brother Maurice, Liam Cooper, Paddy 'the Plasterer' Reilly, Des Richardson as well as Tony Kett, Paul Kiely, Daithí Ó Broin, Brian Curran, Dominic Dillane, Tim Collins, Joe Burke and Dominic Caulfield.

Mr Wall was also a life vice president of Athletics Ireland.

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said that the party, on behalf of Taoiseach Michéal Martin and the entire organisation, extended its condolences to Mr Wall's family.

"Chris was a valued serving member of the Party's National Executive, a body on which he sat for many years,” the spokesperson said.

"He was a long-standing party member, activist, party officer, strategist and former senator. He contributed greatly to the party over the years and we will always be thankful for his valued service and friendship. Chris will be sadly missed.”

In a statement, the Taoiseach said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Mr Wall’s death.

“I greatly valued his contributions and insights,” Mr Martin said, extending his sympathies to Mr Wall’s family and friends.

"Chris was an outstanding party activist at both national and grassroots levels and contributed greatly to the party over many decades. He will be sadly missed,” he added.

Mr Wall died in the Mater Hospital on Tuesday and is survived by his wife Myra and his children Jacqueline, Richard, Eileen and Mary.

His funeral mass will take place on January 4 St Peter's Church in Phibsborough, followed by a burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.