A Fianna Fáil senator has called on President Michael D Higgins to resign if he does not apologise for a controversial letter written by his wife Sabina.

It follows days of mounting pressure over the letter commenting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from Sabina Higgins which was published in the Irish Times and on the President’s official website.

In the letter, Mrs Higgins said the fighting would go on until the world "persuades President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations".

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan said the President “disrespected” Ireland and should “at least” apologise.

“An Uachtaráin disrespected our nation and the Office of the Presidency when he published his wife’s letter- At least [sic] he needs to apologise and if he doesn’t he should most definitely consider his position,” she said.

The letter was later removed from the website and in recent days, President Higgins issued a statement reiterating his support for Ukraine.

However, the statement made no reference to his wife’s letter

Kateryna Yushchenko, a former first lady of Ukraine, has said she was “saddened and surprised” by Mrs Higgins’ letter and that it “fails to recognise the existential situation in which Ukraine finds itself”.

Senior government sources described Mrs Higgins’s intervention as “bonkers” and said her comments “backfired” on her and her husband.

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik criticised Mrs Higgins’s remarks, saying it was easy for her to comment when it is not her country being attacked.

Ms Rudik said views such as those expressed in Mrs Higgins’s letter are “extremely dangerous”, adding: “What is written in the letter is ‘let’s make peace’, so we will allow the bully, allow the aggressive country to get away with what they have done.”

