Fewer US job openings may prompt rate hike rethink at US Federal Reserve

A key gauge of US labour market tightness that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has cited throughout the central bank's aggressive interest-rate hike campaign dropped to its lowest level since late 2021, a sign that a long-awaited cooling is underway and easing concerns borrowing costs will have to move much higher to bring down inflation.

Following the release of the monthly Job Openings and labour Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, investors upped their bets to a roughly 60pc probability of no move following the May 2-3 meeting, compared with about a 43pc chance the day before, based on pricing of interest-rate futures.

They also now expect the Fed will start easing policy as early as July, cutting its benchmark rate to near 4pc by the end of the year.

The ratio of job openings to job seekers fell to 1.67 on the last day of February from about 1.9, the lowest level since November 2021, a metric Mr Powell and his fellow policymakers have been keenly following as they bid to sap the wind out of the labour market to bring inflation back to their 2pc target rate without causing a recession.

Job openings, a measure of labour demand, also fell to its lowest level since May 2021 and data for January was revised lower to show 10.6 million job openings instead of the previously reported 10.8 million.

"The US labour market is definitively cooling off," said Indeed economist Nick Bunker, noting that job openings have now fallen by about 1.3 million in two months. "At this rate, we'd return to a pre-pandemic level of openings by this summer."

Welcome relief on the job market front follows a key report last week that showed while inflation ebbed in February, it remained high enough to possibly compel the Fed to raise interest rates one more time this year.

A crucial reading on national payrolls for March will be released on Friday. The unemployment rate in February was 3.6pc, still near a 50-year low.