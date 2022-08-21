| 17.4°C Dublin

Fewer than half of people surveyed support Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom

The survey also saw 36pc of people say they believe there should be a border poll held within the next five years

The result for remaining part of the UK is down just one percentage point when the same question was put this time last year Expand

Christopher Woodhouse

Just under half of people support Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom, according to a new poll.

The survey by LucidTalk for The Sunday Times and the Belfast Telegraph found that 48pc of those asked wished to see the Union maintained.

