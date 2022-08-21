Fewer than half of people surveyed support Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom

Just under half of people support Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom, according to a new poll.

The survey by LucidTalk for The Sunday Times and the Belfast Telegraph found that 48pc of those asked wished to see the Union maintained.

It also showed 41pc wished to see Northern Ireland unite with the Republic while 11pc said they were undecided.

The result for remaining part of the UK is down just one percentage point when the same question was put this time last year.

But unity with the Republic edged to a slight majority when those surveyed were asked if they wished to see a united Ireland either now or within the next five to 15 years.

It found that 42pc said they would and a further 10pc saying they would, or may, back unification in the next 15 to 20 years.

The pro-Union result was 44pc while the undecided or no opinion result fell to just 4pc.

Support for the Union is highest among the oldest age group analysed with 54pc backing it while only 35pc of those in 18-24 bracket stating they would vote to stay in the UK.

But for those in favour of severing the link it was the youngest who took part in the survey where support for leaving the UK was highest with 57pc of 18-24-year-olds backing a united Ireland.

The same poll also showed a growing number of young people now identify as Northern Irish, rather than simply British or Irish.

Some 50pc of people aged 65 and over classed themselves as British, compared to just 14pc of people aged 18 to 24.

For people aged between 25 and 44, the figure was 31pc, while for 45 to 64-year-olds it was 61pc.

Overall, 37pc of respondents said they were British, compared to 30pc who considered themselves Irish and 18pc who said they were Northern Irish.

Some 9pc said they were both British and Northern Irish, and 3pc considered themselves Irish and Northern Irish.

The survey also saw 36pc of people say they believe there should be a border poll held within the next five years.

Another 29pc said there should be a referendum held but not in the next five years, while 31pc said there should never been such a vote with 4pc having no opinion or didn’t know.

When broken down by political allegiance it was those with no party preference who were the strongest backers of the union with 65pc in favour with 24pc against and 11pc stating they didn’t know or were undecided.

Those who said they voted for either Alliance, Green or other were asked their position on the Union and 26pc favoured staying in the UK, 31pc favoured unity and 43pc said they didn’t know or weren’t sure.

When it was put to SDLP voters, 71pc said they would vote for a united Ireland and 8pc backed staying in the UK but 21pc said they were undecided.

The other party preferences were not analysed as the results are either a near total support for the union or a united Ireland.

But Sinn Fein’s northern leader Michelle O’Neill said during the Assembly election campaign she didn’t think most people woke up in the morning thinking about a referendum.

When the average of numerous polls on the constitutional position of Northern Ireland was taken, the pro-union result is 48pc, the united Ireland response is 37pc and the don’t know/not sure result is 15pc.

The LucidTalk poll was conducted between August 12 and 15 with 3,235 people taking part.