Ferry company sees 400pc rise in duty free sales

A ferry company has said it has witnessed a boom in duty free sales, with a 400pc rise last month.

Duty free returned to Irish ferry routes to Britain for the first time in two decades, last year.

And now Stena Line has announced it believes sales at the cut price shops onboard, could help put a bounce back into the sector’s recovery.

A spokesperson for the company said there had been a 400pc increase in duty free sales in August.

That was the first month full tourist and non-essential travel from Ireland to Britain, was reopened after pandemic restrictions.

Paul Grant, Stena Line’s Irish Sea Trade Director, said: “Like most travel businesses we have experienced a very difficult time over the last 18 months.

“But now as our passengers start to return in large numbers, we’re delighted to be in a position to offer them the added benefit of duty-free shopping on our ships for the first time in over 20 years.

“Our expanded onboard shops now offer a great range of items from spirits to jewellery, fragrances to electrics, some at over 50pc cheaper than high street prices.”

The end of the Brexit transition period saw duty free revived in January.

Irish daytrippers to Britain by ferry had been a regular sight in the ‘80s and ‘90s, as the ‘booze cruise’ craze exploded and travellers took advantage of cheaper onboard alcohol sales.

Stena duty-free is offering discounts of up to 50pc off on a range of products, including whiskey, vodka, gin, wine, beer and champagne.

A company spokesperson said: “The removal of Covid-19 travel restrictions by Ireland meant that August was the first month where full tourist and non-essential travel with Britain was permitted.

“The response was instant, with high demand for sailings from people desperate to travel after so long in lockdown and keen to make the most of what was left of summer.

“The demand for duty free was equally high, resulting in the spend per passenger in Stena Line’s onboard shops more than quadrupling compared to pre-pandemic levels in August 2019.”

Duty free shopping is available to passengers on services between Holyhead – Dublin and Fishguard – Rosslare.

For customers who want to make bulk purchases of beer and wine, there’s now also a new duty free Border Shop at Holyhead Port. A second store is due to open soon in Fishguard Port.