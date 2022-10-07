‘Feis fixing’ allegations: ‘My daughter was kicked out of Irish dancing school after teacher was asked to stop verbally abusing children’

Allegations of cheating by judges are just the tip of the iceberg for Irish dancing, according to the dozens of parents, teachers and dancers who have spoken anonymously of their experiences.

There have been long-held suspicions of cheating and this week the Irish Independent revealed allegations which prompted An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) to launch a major investigation.

But a number of Irish dance insiders say they believe the current controversy should be an opportunity to deal with what some claim are major cultural problems for the sport.

A number of parents based in Ireland, the UK and the US have contacted the Irish Independent to raise concerns about the pressure children are put under in competitive Irish dancing, with some claiming that teachers had subjected them to “verbal abuse”.

One mother said her daughter had been kicked out of a dance school last summer, after the mother contacted the school and asked the teacher to stop “verbally abusing” the children who attended.

A former Irish dancer who was based in Canada and competed in the late 1990s and early 2000s said that they had been regularly verbally abused by their teacher, who is still running a dance school.

I feel robbed of world titles because of this

The former dancer said they believed the teacher should not be around children.

And another mother said she knew of times when children had wet themselves or vomited on stage due to the stress and pressure they were being put under by demanding teachers.

The Irish Independent asked the CLRG about the concerns raised by parents, teachers and dancers over the culture in Irish dancing, but it did not respond.

Former elite dancers have mixed emotions about the allegations that emerged this week, with some feeling their suspicions about cheating were vindicated – while others were forced to confront unpleasant memories.

Dancers prepare to compete. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dancers prepare to compete. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

A woman, who is now in her early 20s, recalled her experience of competing in Irish dancing for 13 years from the age of nine.

She spoke on the condition of anonymity, because she hopes to one day have her own school and believes she would be destroyed by other teachers in the industry if they knew she was speaking out.

She said that fixing was so well known that by the age of 12 she was able to predict what scores she and other dancers would get before they had even set foot on stage.

“It was always who their teachers were, what scores my teachers had given their dancers before and who people were related or connected to,” she said, adding that at a major competition, for which she had spent hours training and on which her parents had spent thousands of euro, a girl in her round made a serious mistake.

I saw them asking intimidating questions to other teachers and adjudicators about their scoring ‘choices’

Yet somehow, she made it through to the top 50.

In the following round, the same girl had been awarded “obscenely” high marks, she said.

One of the judges, who is now being investigated for alleged cheating by the CLRG, gave the same girl a 100/100 score in the next round.

The same dancer who contacted the Irish Independent added that she witnessed cheating by teachers in her own dance school.

“I saw them asking intimidating questions to other teachers and adjudicators about their scoring ‘choices’. I even witnessed them sending on the photos of my fellow classmates’ new costumes to other judges and teachers, in the fear that they wouldn’t be recognised at competitions in their new looks.

“They would recite out loud what judge would give which dancer what score in each competition prior to a dancer setting foot on stage,” she said.

Another former champion dancer contacted the Irish Independent, and said that he was distressed to see that one of his main competitors teachers’ had been embroiled in the alleged cheating scandal.

The CLRG is the largest and oldest Irish dancing body in the world

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The CLRG is the largest and oldest Irish dancing body in the world

The dancer lost out to one of the teacher’s students in suspicious circumstances and is now plagued with the thought that he may have been cheated out of a win.

“I feel robbed of world titles because of this,” he said.

Some are now considering ways that the sport can and should change.

Filming of Irish dancing competitions was always completely banned.

This was firstly for laudable child protection reasons and secondly to protect dance routines from copycats.

But many dancers point out that the latter reason is moot, because any dance teacher “worth their salt” should be able to pick up steps by watching a performance or a practice once or twice.

Earlier this year, there was a landmark change at the 2002 World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast.

Live-streaming of feiseanna was recently introduced. The availability of footage meant that when a complaint was made about a contentious judging decision, there was evidence available that quickly led to the decision being reversed.

Some believe the introduction of live-streaming of feiseanna could be a major deterrent to cheats, and may in turn contribute to a culture where a judge’s decision would not always be regarded as infallible and final.