‘Feis fixing’ allegations: ‘My daughter was kicked out of Irish dancing school after teacher was asked to stop verbally abusing children’

Latest allegations may be tip of the iceberg as floodgates open on culture of Irish dancing competitions

Ellen Coyne

Allegations of cheating by judges are just the tip of the iceberg for Irish dancing, according to the dozens of parents, teachers and dancers who have spoken anonymously of their experiences.

There have been long-held suspicions of cheating and this week the Irish Independent revealed allegations which prompted An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) to launch a major investigation.

