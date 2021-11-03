Close

Fears loyalist anti-protocol protest at Belfast interface could bring trouble onto streets

Sinister elements accused of trying to whip up tensions at city interface

Nationalist youths clashing with loyalists at the Lanark Way peaceline on the Springfield Road in April Expand

Allison Morris

Sinister elements have been accused of trying to whip up tensions at a Belfast interface, with fears that loyalist anti-protocol protests could bring trouble onto the streets.

It comes as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told party members that he has extended a deadline he initially set in September to pull his ministers out of the Executive by the start of November.

It was claimed that the hijacking and burning of a bus in a loyalist area of Newtownards, Co Down, on Monday morning was timed to mark the DUP’s missed deadline. The two masked armed men who carried out the attack claimed to be from the Protestant Action Force and said it was the start of a new campaign against the NI Protocol.

