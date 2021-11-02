Fears for festive season as first Irish panto cancelled over surge in Covid-19 case numbers

Dungarvan Town Pantomime, which previously staged a performance of Cinderella, pictured, has cancelled its up-coming run of Sleeping Beauty

FEARS are mounting that surging Covid-19 case numbers will result in numerous Christmas events being cancelled or curtailed after it was confirmed the first pantomime of the festive season has been called off.

Waterford has witnessed an alarming surge in virus case numbers over the past three weeks, despite the fact the county boasted Ireland's highest rate of vaccination just over a month ago.

One part of Waterford city centre has suffered from a rate of Covid-19 detections which is more than 300pc higher than the national average.

Now, Dungarvan Town Pantomime (DTP) in west Waterford became the first festive event to be called off because of the recent spiral in Covid-19 case numbers.

In a statement, the panto organisers said they had hoped to proceed with the 2021 Christmas event but were forced into a re-think in light of the latest surge in virus case numbers.

"We were very optimistic last May when we had booked our panto dates for this December," the organisers explained in a statement posted on social media.

"Unfortunately we made the decision after the last announcement to cancel this year's panto in December due to rising (Covid-19) case numbers.

"We simply do not think it would be safe for our cast and audiences under the current circumstances. We will definitely see you for Panto 2022 and we cannot wait for it."

DTP stressed that, despite its production of Sleeping Beauty being cancelled, they will be proceeding with their Santa Claus Anonymous drive in November in a bid to support local families over the festive season.

There has been overwhelming support for the stance of the organisers despite hundreds of local families expressing their disappointment at the loss of the local panto for the second year in a row.

The cancellation has raised fears that other Christmas events nationwide may fall victim to the surge in Covid-19 case numbers - with Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitting he was concerned at the rise in virus detections.

Mr Martin refused to rule out restrictions if virus numbers continue to mount nationwide, although health chiefs said increased use of the booster jab could significantly change the dynamic of case numbers.

Waterford doctors said the local surge was due to a complex number of factors but admitted that many people had likely become complacent because of the success of the local vaccination campaign.

Major Christmas panto productions are planned for Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway for the first time since 2019 - with many already having tickets on sale for productions which are scheduled to commence from November 28.

All plan to proceed with those attending having to comply with Covid-19 protocols including face mask wearing and, where required, the presentation of vaccination certs.

A number of cities are also planning outdoor Christmas events in a bid to boost the 'shop local' campaign.

Christmas spending over the next eight weeks is seen as critical to support small and medium traders who have been badly hit by the 21 month pandemic.