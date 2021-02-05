‘FBD let us down when we needed insurance most’ – Publicans react to landmark High Court win

Former rugby star Jamie Heaslip (left) and Noel Anderson at the Four Courts on the first day of their High Court action in October. Photo: Collins Courts

The managing director of Dublin bar Lemon & Duke said “it should never have come to this” after the High Court found in favour of four publicans who sued insurer FBD over its refusal to pay out on business interruption claims.

Noel Anderson, who co-owns the venue with rugby players Sean O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip and brothers Rob and Dave Kearney, said the decision “represents vindication for Lemon & Duke and the other businesses”.

Sean's Bar in Athlone, Sinnott's Bar, the Leopardstown Inn and Lemon & Duke in Dublin all took test cases against the insurer last year after it argued they were not entitled to recover losses from the Covid-19 pandemic, despite a clause in their policies stating they were covered if forced to close in the event of “outbreaks of a contagious or infectious disease on the premises or within 25 miles of same”.

Judge Denis McDonald has published his lengthy judgment today after delaying the decision to await the outcome of a similar case in the UK.

“We could not have achieved this outcome without the tremendous faith and understanding shown by our staff during these very testing times where they were understandably concerned about the implications for their livelihoods,” Mr Anderson said.

“It should never have come to this. I specifically had taken out a business interruption policy to protect us against Covid-19 and its potential impact on our business. As the court heard during the trial, this was acknowledged in writing by FBD.

“Yet in order to have our claim settled we were forced to go through 10 months of deep financial uncertainty, significant additional risk in taking this action as well as extensive stress and strain, to arrive at an outcome which should have been clear from the outset.

“We would encourage FBD and other insurance providers to reflect on the outcome of this case and where valid business interruption policies exist we hope they will be forthcoming in making payments to the relevant pubs and other businesses impacted as they fight for their survival.”

In his judgment, Mr Justice McDonald disagreed with FBD’s interpretation that the closure of bars was not due to an outbreak of Covid on the premises or within 25 miles, but because of the “national situation”.

He said that cover still stands if there are nationwide outbreaks provided there was also an outbreak within the 25-mile radius.

“The language clearly responds to outbreaks of disease both on the premises or within 25 miles,” he said.

Mr Justice McDonald said the case of Lemon & Duke was different from the rest in that a specific side letter was furnished to Mr Anderson on March 2, 2020, outlining he would be covered in the event his pub had to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In my view, the email is quite clear. It does not represent that cover would be provided in respect of losses sustained solely as a consequence of the impact of coronavirus; it very clearly states that the ‘pub must be forcibly shut down and cannot be voluntary’,” he outlined.

Chris Kelly, owner of Sinnott's bar and chief executive of the Chris Kelly Group, said: “These are extraordinarily difficult times for publicans. FBD’s thwarted attempt to deny cover to our business, and several hundred other publicans across the country, has only compounded our anguish at the worst possible time.

“The distress for those who have been refused payment has gone on too long. This must end immediately.”

Stephen Cooney, co-owner of the Leopardstown Inn and executive director of the Loyola Group, urged FBD to “swiftly accept” the court’s decision and to make payments to all those insured.

“Our premises and all the other FBD-insured pubs across Ireland were shut on March 15 last in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. FBD let us down when we needed our insurance most. FBD’s refusal to honour its obligations has meant extreme hardship for our businesses and our staff.

“With significant reluctance, and despite the enormous risks involved, we were compelled to bring our claim to court. At the time when our businesses were weakest, we had to take on a large insurance company with enormous financial resources. FBD fought the case aggressively on every conceivable point, as was its legal entitlement. Now its defence has been dismissed, we trust it will apply as much resources to paying its policy holders quickly and fully.”

The Licensed Vinters' Association (LVA), which represents pubs in the Dublin area, also welcomed the decision.

“These publicans deserve enormous credit as their action will prove critical to pubs with similar policies right around Ireland,” it said.

“It was grossly unfair that these family businesses had to go to the High Court against the might of a publicly quoted insurer to have their claims validated.

“We are now calling on insurers to quickly review their business interruption policies in light of today's decision and to promptly pay all valid claims.”

The outcome of this case is now expected to have a significant impact on around 1,100 businesses who also had similar policies.

FBD said the judgment provides "much needed clarity" to all concerned.

A spokesperson said the insurer is committed to paying valid claims and will endeavour to process them as quickly as possible.

"We understand the significant challenges our public house insurance policyholders currently face. FBD will arrange interim payments to affected policyholders while awaiting final clarity on quantum.

"We will now consider the effects of the judgment with our reinsurers and will revert to the market in due course on the estimated net cost of Covid-19 related business interruption claims to the company. We expect the cost to be well within the range of considered financial outcomes, with FBD remaining strongly capitalised.

"FBD believes that the court process was the fairest way to reach a resolution in this matter and tried to ensure that proceedings were as quick and efficient as possible for all concerned.

"We have had the privilege of supporting individuals, farms and businesses in Ireland for over 50 years and our commitment to our customers remains as strong as ever."

