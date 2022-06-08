Father’s Day 2022: when is it and is it a real thing?

With Father’s Day 2022 just around the corner, Independent.ie has been looking at the origins of the day devoted to dads and when and how it’s celebrated around the world.

Father’s Day falls on third Sunday of June and this year it will be celebrated on June 19. Unlike Mother’s Day which is celebrated on different dates around the world, Father’s Day is marked on the same day in 48 countries; including Ireland and the US.

Mother’s Day in Ireland falls in March, while in the US it’s celebrated in May.

In Spain, Italy and Portugal, Father's Day is celebrated on March 19, which is the Feast of St Joseph, who is the patron saint of fathers.

In Germany it’s marked on the same day as Ascension Day; the religious holiday which falls at the end of May.

Families in Australia and New Zealand celebrate Father’s Day on the first day of Spring, which falls on the first Sunday of September in the southern hemisphere.

In Brazil Father’s Day is marked on the second Sunday in August to honour St Joachim – the father of the virgin Mary in the Christian tradition.

Meanwhile, in Thailand Father's Day falls on December 5 to mark the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

While Father’s Day is not an official bank holiday in Ireland it was marked by families throughout the country, with visits, family meals, presents and cards.

The celebration has its origins in the US. The idea for the day is generally attributed to a woman named Sonora Dodd, who was raised by her widower father.

According to US records, the first Father’s Day took place in Ms Dodd’s hometown of Spokane, Washington in June 2010.

Fast forward to 1966 and the celebration became official when President Lyndon B Johnson proclaimed that the third Sunday in June would be officially known as Father's Day.

In 1972 President Nixon made it an official US holiday.