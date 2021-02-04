Father-of-two jailed for stalking former work colleague and threatening to rape her and her daughter

A MAN was jailed for five years for a terrifying stalker-style campaign against a woman he became obsessed with and who he told he would rape after breaking into her house.

Gardaí arrested James Steele (52) after a special surveillance operation had to be mounted around the woman's home and he was found to be in possession of items including duct tape, rope and a plastic sex toy.

Steele, of Reavilleen, Rosscarbery, Co Cork, later told detectives the only explanation he could offer for his actions was that he had become totally obsessed with his former work colleague, Una Ring.

The victim was so terrified she considered getting her identification details tattooed onto her body so that if she was kidnapped and killed, it would assist gardaí.

Judge Sean O'Donnabháin was told Steele had pleaded guilty to charges of harassment, attempted burglary with intent to rape, possession of articles with intent to cause a crime, and two counts of criminal damage.

The court heard that Steele, an Australian-born salesman and a father of two, had asked out a work colleague, Ms Ring, in February 2020.

Despite being firmly rebuffed, he began sending her a stream of text messages, even when she asked him to stop.

She then awoke one morning and left her east Cork home to discover the tyres on her car had all been painted pink.

Some time later, she discovered that a game of Xs and Os had been daubed overnight on the window of her house and the message “I win” had been added.

Days later, she left her home to discover that letters in black envelopes had been placed on her car windscreen.

One letter was found to contain a grim threat – that the individual would break into her home via the back door and rape her and her daughter.

Gardaí then mounted a special surveillance operation around her home in a quiet estate.

Sergeant John Sharkey told the court that gardaí spotted an individual arriving at the housing estate in the early hours of July 27.

Garda James Heffernan identified the defendant. The hooded man hid behind a parked vehicle and then began walking slowly towards the victim's home.

Later, when searched, he was found to have a roll of duct tape, a length of orange rope, a medium-sized metal crowbar, and a sex toy.

The 27cm sex toy, which was wrapped in a condom, was strapped to his body.

Subsequent Garda searches found that the defendant had also conducted an internet search on chloroform.

“I was so certain that James Steele was going to break in and attack me that I used to tidy up the house each night before going to bed so that the house would be presentable for the crime scene photos,” she said.

“I even considered getting a tattoo with my name, town name and date of birth so that if he abducted and killed me that my body would be easily and quickly identified – that's how utterly terrified I was...I still am.

“James Steele has destroyed my life in the last year. I have been diagnosed with PTSD, have ongoing nightmares and have suffered from depression and anxiety. I am on four different types of medication just to get me through the day.

“I hate being alone. I even check the car to ensure that no one has broken in and is lying in the back waiting for me.

“When I close my eyes I can see James Steele walking towards my front door with a crowbar ready to attack. I dread to think what would have happened if it wasn't for the operation that gardaí had put in place.”

Judge O'Donnabháin warned that the victim had been put through a terrible ordeal and described Steele's actions as “horrific”.

He imposed a seven-year prison sentence but agreed to suspend the final two years in light of Steele's plea and his co-operation with gardaí.

