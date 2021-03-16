Father of teen (19) killed in ‘horrific’ car crash settles case for €90,000

The father of a young woman who died in an horrific road collision has secured a €90,000 settlement of his High Court action arising from her death.

John Dolan, Stephen’s Court, New Ross, Co Wexford, on behalf of the family, sued over the death of his 19-year-old daughter Aisling, in a collision which happened on the N11 near Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, on May 22 2018.

The court heard Aisling, the youngest of four siblings, was a passenger in a car driven by her mother Breda. They were on their way to see Breda’s niece’s newborn daughter.

It was alleged a jeep driven by Karl Forster, of Church Road, Ballindaggin, Enniscorthy, crossed onto its incorrect side of the road and collided with the Dolan’s vehicle.

Mr Dolan had sued Mr Forster and the latter’s company, K. F. J Pubs Ltd, also of Church Road, Ballindaggin, for alleged negligence and breach of duty arising from the accident.

On Tuesday, Patrick Treacy SC, instructed by Grace Solicitors, for Mr Dolan, told Mr Justice Kevin Cross this was an “horrific” accident.

Aisling, who had just completed a course in early childhood care and education at Waterford Institute of Technology, was taken to Tallaght hospital where she died, he said.

Her mother sustained very serious injuries which were subject of a separate case which had also settled, he said.

Counsel said Mr Dolan’s case was brought under Part IV of the Civil Liability Act and the €90,000 settlement included some €50,000 for loss of dependency and the €35,000 solatium payment in fatal injury cases, to be divided equally between various family members.

Separate actions for nervous shock by Mr Dolan and by his wife and another daughter Niamh had also settled, he said.

Mr Justice Cross said he would make the orders sought and extended his sincere sympathy to the family on the loss of Aisling.

