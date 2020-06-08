Father charged with money laundering after gardai allegedly found €320,000 under step

A FATHER-of-one has been charged with money laundering after gardai allegedly found €320,000 concealed under a step in his home.

Michael Hodgins (49) was granted bail under conditions when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

He is accused of possession of crime proceeds under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act at his home at Pearse Park, Drogheda, Co Louth.

Judge Michael Walsh remanded him in custody with consent to bail.

The prosecuting garda told the court the accused replied “no comment” when charged and cautioned at Drogheda Garda Station today.

The garda said he had no objection to bail subject to conditions, including a requirement to sign on at a garda station, surrender his passport and observe a curfew.

Judge Walsh asked for an outline of the allegations. The garda said a search was conducted at Mr Hodgins’ home on June 5, and during the course of this a large quantity of cash was allegedly found concealed underneath a step.

The court heard the house at Pearse Park was the accused’s present place of residence and he was the owner. Mr Hodgins was currently unemployed and in receipt of social welfare.

Judge Walsh said the accused had a serious charge to answer and while he enjoyed a presumption of innocence and a constitutional right to liberty, the judge said he would require an independent surety for bail “given the nature of” the alleged offence.

Defence solicitor Michael Finucane said this would cause difficulty in that it could not be met today.

He said the gardai were not requiring an independent surety and repeated that the accused was presumed innocent and there was also a presumption of an entitlement to bail.

Mr Finucane realised it was a serious charge but believed this could be met by the conditions sought by the gardai, which would limit the accused's movements.

The gardai knew where the accused was residing; he was arrested at that address so it was a “stable point of contact,” Mr Finucane said.

Mr Hodgins had lived in Drogheda all his life, he had ties to the community, where his family lived and he and his fiancee had a young son.

He was not a flight risk and there was no question of him interfering with witnesses or evidence, Mr Finucane said.

There was “no good reason” to place any further restrictions on his liberty by requiring an independent surety, he said.

Judge Walsh said the court was the “ultimate arbiter” of bail.

He set bail in the accused’s own bond of €2,000 with no cash lodgement. However, he required a €10,000 independent surety, half of which must be lodged in cash.

Under conditions, Mr Hodgins must notify gardai of any change of address, sign on three times per week at Drogheda Garda Station and observe a curfew between 10pm and 7am. He must also surrender his passport and not apply for a new one.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail, to appear in Clovherill District Court on June 12.

Mr Hodgins has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

