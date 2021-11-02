Close

Premium

Fast roll-out of booster shots could be key to saving Christmas

Booster vaccines could be our best line of defence against restrictions this Christmas. Photo: Stock. Expand

Close

Booster vaccines could be our best line of defence against restrictions this Christmas. Photo: Stock.

Booster vaccines could be our best line of defence against restrictions this Christmas. Photo: Stock.

Booster vaccines could be our best line of defence against restrictions this Christmas. Photo: Stock.

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It’s a tempting prospect. But could a speedy roll-out of Covid-19 booster shots be the key to avoiding a return of restrictions this winter and saving Christmas?

It takes just one booster jab this time around to reboot the defences of a fully vaccinated person in only two weeks.

Boosters could potentially do a lot of the heavy lifting. But how far across the population do you go with the offer of a booster? It’s a dilemma that will not go away.

Most Watched

Privacy