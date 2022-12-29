Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Famed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81.

The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

She died on Friday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.

In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

Among those paying tribute tonight was television host Jonathan Ross who said on social media: “RIP the great Vivienne Westwood. Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising. Thanks Viv.”

Vivienne Westwood rose to prominence in the fashion world during the 1970s, and is often credited with bringing punk fashion into the mainstream.

Westwood began as the co-owner of the clothing boutique, SEX, which she co-owned along with Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren.

The store became a meeting ground for early members of the London punk scene. Soon, her creations were worn by bands like the Sex Pistols, and influenced the style of punk icons like Viv Albertine of the Slits.

Many celebrities and fellow fashion lovers have since paid tribute to Westwood following the announcement of her death.