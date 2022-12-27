Farmers are warned over new land deals with developers

The risk of being underpaid or hit with significant tax liabilities are among the reasons farmers should carefully consider new partnership deals being promoted by developers, a legal expert has said.

The warning comes after one of the country’s largest home-builders started a campaign in recent months to entice farmers into partnerships to open up more land.

In some cases, Glenveagh Properties will be prepared to offer substantial non-refund-able deposits to secure a farmer’s support for a project.

It launched the campaign with the aim of overcoming what it sees as “a huge fall-off” in the amount of development land coming on to the market.

The deals will mean farmers get an up-front sum on the condition the developer can make a planning application.

Glenveagh will then carry all the costs associated with a sizeable application to a local authority.

If permission for a development is granted, the final sale price will be higher than what the farmer might have expected if they had sold at the beginning of the process.

Local authorities released maps last month outlining which landowners will face a new 3pc zoned land tax set to be introduced next year.

At a recent information meeting on the new tax organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association, solicitor James Staines said there are a number of elements of the partnership deals with developers that landowners should consider carefully before signing contracts.

He said landowners must get advice on whether the purchase price the developer is offering is the best deal for the land.

“It might be worth your while to make inquiries, getting a specialist auctioneer that would be used to residential lands and see if the price being offered is a good price,” Ms Staines said.

He added that the developer might not necessarily pay the full value of the land because they will have put time, effort and expense into the project and “will want to make their margin on it”.

Revenue could come knocking over significant Capital Gains Tax, farmers have been warned

“It might be worth looking at the planning yourself, or in conjunction with someone else, because that will significantly enhance the value of the land”.

However, he said this is a specialist area with a lot of expense, information and detail involved.

“It may not be for everyone and is one advantage of dealing with a developer,” he added.

The tax implications of any deal will also be very important.

“You need to be aware any contracts you enter into could expose you to significant Capital Gains Tax liabilities. You need to factor that into the price,” Mr Staines said.

Affected landowners have been reminded that the deadline for making submissions to local authorities to have their land removed from the scope of the tax or requests to have their land rezoned is January 1.

The new tax is aimed at activating land for residential development throughout the country and will apply from 2024 to relevant land at a rate of 3pc of market value.

The tax will be based on the market value of the land, and the Department of Housing has indicated there will be about 20,000 to 22,000 acres within the scope of the tax by end of this year.

It is understood that 90pc of this land is currently in agricultural use.