Farmers are warned over new land deals with developers

Legal expert flags tax liabilities and the risk of being underpaid

Farmers have been warned to weigh up the risks of land deals with developers. Photo: David Creedon Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The risk of being underpaid or hit with significant tax liabilities are among the reasons farmers should carefully consider new partnership deals being promoted by developers, a legal expert has said.

The warning comes after one of the country’s largest home-builders started a campaign in recent months to entice farmers into partnerships to open up more land.

