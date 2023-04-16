Farmer dies after suspected bull attack in Cork
Ralph Riegel
A FARMER has died after a suspected bull attack in Cork.
Latest News
New police team to be introduced to combat crowd trouble at Irish League stadiums
Garda Commissioner to meet DPP over failed Gerry Hutch prosecution
“Hotels now realise that our staff are our biggest assets” – The tide has changed in Ireland’s tourism industry
How shaving cream contaminated with an unusual bug affected ICU patients in Limerick
Minister Niall Collins says land was sold to his wife after ‘transparent and open process’
TikTok star accused of ‘ambushing’ and murdering mother’s lover over sex tape blackmail
‘I’ll miss you my dear friend’: The Script's Glen Power pens heartfelt tribute to late bandmate Mark Sheehan
Radio host Gareth O’Callaghan home from hospital six weeks after serious car crash
Don Lemon is ousted from CNN after 17 years: ‘I am stunned’
Primetime host Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in aftermath of Dominion defamation settlement
Top Stories
‘I don’t know. I haven’t got the calculators out’ – Leo Cullen hits back at budget claims in fiery media briefing
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Revealed: How Irish households are being charged the highest prices in Europe for electricity
How shaving cream contaminated with an unusual bug affected ICU patients in Limerick
Latest NewsMore
AJ Odudu: Big Brother spin-off presenter returns to TV series that made her name
Minister calls for rewetting peatlands to be included in Commissions definition of carbon farming
Roy Curtis: Con O’Callaghan is Dublin’s Erling Haaland doppelganger – he just needs to be unleashed
Murdoch firm paid ‘very large’ secret hacking settlement to Prince William, court documents reveal
Sneak Peak released for Conor McGregor's Netflix documentary series, McGregor Forever_duplicated
Actress Denise Gough opens up about how acting 'kept her alive' on The Tommy Tiernan Show
Football rumours: Manchester United step up chase to sign Harry Kane
Cristian Stellini sacked as Spurs’ acting head coach with Ryan Mason taking over
Talking points as Man City and Arsenal clash in possible title decider at Etihad
How form book looks as title rivals Man City and Arsenal meet in crunch showdown