Fancy owning a castle? Clonony Castle in Co Offaly is up for grabs

Clonony Castle in Co Offaly, is now on the market on Daft.ie.

Have you ever fancied owning your own castle? Well, if so, this property might be the one for you.

The historic Clonony Castle in Co Offaly, is now on the market for an undisclosed sum on Daft.ie.

Advertised as a three-bed, two-bathroom, “detached” property, the listing said Clonony Castle near Shannon Bridge, has been a “prominent landmark since the late 1490s when constructed by the MacCoughlan Clan”.

Standing at roughly 15 metres, the castle is surrounded by a bawn wall with a formal entrance, and a number of smaller towers, with the remains of an old church at one corner.

The castle is three storeys high and approximately three acres of land is also included in the sale.

According to the description, the castle has all the features of a tower house of this period such as a “murder hole, base batter, mural passages, spiral staircase, gun-loops, round-headed, ogee-headed and flat headed windows, and garderobes”.

As one might expect, the property is BER exempt so may be chilly on cold winter nights.

The description goes on to describe the castle as “the finest of the many castles built by the MacCoughlan Clan”.

“Standing proud and majestic on a limestone outcrop and commanding panoramic views out over the surrounding countryside,” it said.

“This medieval Irish castle is rich in history and folklore, having been seized by Henry VIII in the early 1500s and subsequently granted by him to Thomas Boleyn, in a strategic move whilst making him Earl of Ormond, thus conferring the title of Countess on his daughter Anne, elevating her to a titled position suitable for Henry VIII to then marry her.

“However, when Anne of Boleyn fell dramatically out of favour, part of her family fled to Ireland and the relative safety of Clonony Castle, where her nieces Mary and Elizabeth remained for the rest of their lives, and where they are reputed to be buried.

“Their tombstone lies beneath a hawthorn tree in the Castle bawn. The grave was discovered in 1803, approximately 100 yards from the castle.

“The inscription on the eight feet by four feet, limestone flag reads: ‘Here under leys Elisabeth and Mary Bullyn, daughters of Thomas Bullyn, son of George Bullyn the son of George Bullyn Viscount Rochford son of Sir Thomas Bullyn Erle of Ormond and Willsheere.’ At a later stage in the 1800s they were moved to Gallen Priory,” it concludes.