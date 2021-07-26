Family of woman (50) who died two days after seeking help from a hospital for severe knee pain settles action for €475,000

The family of a 50-year-old woman who died two days after she first sought help from a hospital for severe pain in her knee has settled a High Court action for €475,000.

Mother-of-one Noreen O’Connor suffered a cardiac arrest in the theatre of Waterford Regional Hospital two days after she was originally discharged with painkillers.

The settlement against the HSE was without an admission of liability.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told that it was the O’Connor side’s contention that the treatment of Mrs O’Connor at Waterford Regional two days before her death was inadequate.

There was also an alleged failure to provide timely and appropriate medical intervention on her return to the hospital two days later on May 29, 2012.

The judge was told all the claims were denied and liability was at issue in the case.

Michael O’Connor, Ballinteskin, New Ross, Co Wexford had sued the HSE over the care and treatment given to his wife when she attended Waterford Regional with severe pain in her knee in May 2012.

In an affidavit, Mr O’Connor said his wife was referred by a doctor to the hospital on May 27, 2012.

A diagnosis of a possible cyst in the back of the knee area was diagnosed and Mrs O’Connor was discharged with analgesia.

Mr O’Connor said no blood test was taken on that occasion.

The next day, Mr O’Connor said his wife had very severe pain again in her left knee and arrangements were made by a doctor to have her urgently transferred to the hospital.

He said she arrived at the hospital in the early hours of May 29 and she had a high pulse rate and very low blood pressure.

He said his wife’s left leg was swollen along its entire length and the working diagnosis was an extensive deep vein thrombosis with possible superimposed infection. Mrs O’Connor was given antibiotics intravenously.

Mr O’Connor said the final diagnosis was necrotising fasciitis. This is a rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly in the body and is commonly known as flesh eating disease. The condition was raised as a possibility at lunchtime and further antibiotics were given to his wife.

Mrs O’Connor, he said, was taken to theatre for work on her left knee but suffered a cardiac arrest on arrival at the theatre.

She died at 5.20pm on May 29, 2012.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Simons said it was an excellent one.