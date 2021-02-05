Family of Regency Hotel murder victim David Byrne mark fifth anniversary

05/02/2021 Flowers, balloons and messages this afternoon at the Bonnington Hotel, formerly the Regency Hotel, where David Byrne was shot dead five years ago today...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

THE family of Regency Hotel murder victim David Byrne have paid tributes to him on the fifth anniversary of his killing.

The 33-year-old was shot dead in 2016 in the gun attack during a boxing weigh-in which sparked the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Today balloons with his face on them were placed outside the hotel, since renamed the Bonnington, by his family and friends.

Flowers and cards with tributes were also left for the father-of-two, including a message from his brother Liam, previously described in the High Court as the leader of the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

“My baby brother, I love and miss you. My best friend. Your bro Liam,” it read.

Another message from his sister Maria questioned why gardaí weren’t present that day to offer “proper protection”, and that all the family want is justice.

“There’s too much corruption,” it added.

Patrick Hutch (28) had been charged with murder and the prosecution alleged that he was the gunman in drag photographed leaving the scene.

However, his trial at the Special Criminal Court collapsed in 2019 and the State entered a nolle prosequi, withdrawing the charges.

Despite a number of arrests, nobody has yet been convicted over the gangland murder that escalated the Hutch/Kinahan feud and claimed up to 18 lives.

Yesterday Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll said the investigation into the murder was ongoing and that gardaí were still hopeful of future prosecutions.

”The investigation is very comprehensive, it is ongoing. There’s the prospect of prosecutions in circumstances where the DPP hasn’t yet directed on all the evidence that we have provided,” he said.

The senior officer, who oversees that Garda’s investigations into organised crime, added that gardaí were prepared for another shooting in the event that one was planned, whether it happened on an anniversary or at another time.

Asked about the Byrne family’s criticism of the garda investigation into the murder, Mr O’Driscoll said they are entitled to those criticisms.

“As we will do in any serious investigation we will produce all the evidence and perhaps in court proceedings people will see the actual actions we’re taking and the extent we have gone to, to find all the facts,” he said.

He said the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) had prevented 75 murder attempts in recent years.

Since 2019 their investigations have also led to 65 people receiving prison sentences of five years or more for a wide range of crimes including drug trafficking, firearms possession and conspiracy to murder.

