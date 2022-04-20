Family of missing Westmeath man Charlie Whelehan (23) issue plea for information

Gardaí are appealing for information about a 23-year-old man missing from Westmeath.

Charlie Whelehan from Kinnegad was last seen on Sunday, April 17.

He is six-foot tall of thin build with fair hair.

When he left home, Charlie was wearing a vibrant green Superdry hoodie, navy tracksuit bottoms, a navy and maroon O’Neill’s padded jacket and black runners.

He was driving his white Opel Combo van. The vehicle's reg number is 06-CN-3886.

Charlie’s father, Pat Whelehan, said: “Charlie hasn’t made contact with anyone, family or friends, since he left home. This is uncharacteristic of Charlie and not in his nature, so we are extremely worried about his welfare.

“Charlie did have his mobile phone with him, but it is switched off. We have no idea where in Ireland he might be, but an extensive search is being carried out.

“We are appealing to anyone who might be aware of Charlie’s whereabouts, or have seen his white Opel Combo van with the reg 06-CN-3886, to contact the gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 666.