Family of missing Dublin woman hopeful new crime podcast will bring answers

The family of a Clondalkin woman who vanished 10 years ago this week are hopeful that a new crime podcast investigating her disappearance will help provide answers.

Esra Uyran’s family have been appealing for information since she vanished without trace from her home in Clondalkin, Dublin, on Wednesday, February 23, 2011.

The 38-year-old woman, who was of Turkish descent, left her husband Ozgur minding their two-year-old son to drive to the nearby shop for milk at around 7.20am but she never returned.

Now the family are hopeful that the podcast The Missing, created in collaboration with charity Missing People and community group Locate International, might provide them with the answers they’ve been searching for over the past decade.

The podcast describes how Esra’s car was discovered later in the day she disappeared abandoned in Bray, Co Wicklow with her purse and bank cards found in the boot.

The mystery took another twist when Esra’s car keys turned up without explanation at a local shop months after she disappeared.

Esra’s case has been linked to Elaine O’Hara’s over the years due to the similar nature of their disappearances.

Gardaí reviewed Esra’s case in 2015 after Graham Dwyer’s conviction for murder but they failed to establish any connections between the two.

Esra’s sister Berna Fidan is adamant she did not take her own life and has already complained her case was treated as suicide by gardaí as Elaine’s was when she first vanished.

Berna is seven years older than Esra and played the role of a second mother to her in their family home in London where they were raised.

Four years before she vanished, Esra moved to Dublin with her husband, Ozgur Uyrun.

The couple both came from Turkish families.

Speaking in the final episode of The Missing podcast series, Berna described her sister as “a very fun-loving people person” who made friends with everybody.

“She was very much a family person as well. You know, she liked being close with her family, being on the phone to us all the time.

“She loved people. She was a very jolly person and, you know, she liked making people happy,” she said.

Berna said Esra’s disappearance has taken a massive toll on her family over the last 10 years.

“My mum, well, she's had a stroke, she's had cancer.

“She's holding on for dear life and news to be quite honest with you.

“My brother had this massive heart attack. Although he doesn't talk about it, it all stems from stress,” she said.

The family continue to appeal to the public for information on Esra’s whereabouts and are hopeful that the podcast might shed some light on the events of February 23, 2011.

