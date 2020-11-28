Family of Irish businessman barred from leaving China for 20 months calls for government help

The family of an Irish businessman who has been barred from leaving China for the past 20 months has called for increased government support.

Senior Irish aviation leasing executive Richard O'Halloran, who lived with his wife Tara and four children in Foxrock in Dublin, was given an exit ban nearly two years ago after due to his involvement in a court case.

Mr O'Halloran, a director of Dublin-registered China International Aviation Leasing Service Ltd (CALS), arrived in China in 2019 and has become involved in a court case in relation to the chairman and owner of CALS, Chinese businessman Min Jiedong.

Mr O'Halloran's case was first reported in the Sunday Independent in February and in July, Independent.ie reported that his wife Tara maintained that he is “completely innocent” and has been unable to leave the country, mostly staying in his hotel in Shanghai for fear of contracting the coronavirus as he has an underlying lung condition.

He has since secured an apartment to save on additional hotel costs but as it seems that he is set to miss his second Christmas, Mrs O’Halloran told Independent.ie that his mental health is suffering.

“He’s missed so much, it’s horrific. He’s very low mentally,” she said.

“We’re now asking for the government to step in because nothing has been done at all. I don’t know where to turn to next.

“He’s been interrogated by the police, he’s co-operated with the authorities.

“He’s 100pc innocent,” she added.

While Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney held a meeting with Mrs O’Halloran, Mrs O’Halloran expected for there to be news earlier this week when a meeting took place between Irish and Chinese government officials.

Instead, she was devastated to read tweets from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that Irish whiskey and cream have been awarded special status in the Chinese market after the meeting ended.

“I just could not believe the sensitivity. They were making deals when my husband’s being held hostage over there. Just horrific.

“And I was led to believe that this call was about Richard? Clearly it was not about Richard and about securing a deal for Irish whiskey,” she added.

The department of foreign affairs said that when Minister Coveney spoke to his Chinese counterpart, “a number of important issues were raised”.

“The case of Mr. O’Halloran featured prominently in this discussion which is the latest in a series of engagements with the Chinese authorities, both by the Minister personally and by officials over the past several months,” said a spokesperson for the department.

They added that the case is “extremely complicated” and that the Minister is “actively and personally” engaged with it.

“The Minister remains actively and personally engaged and our officials in Dublin, Beijing and Shanghai place the utmost importance on Mr. O’Halloran’s welfare. We will continue to do everything we can to resolve the case and bring Mr. O’Halloran home.”

When contacted by Independent.ie, the Chinese embassy in Dublin said: “It is hoped that Mr. O’Halloran cooperates positively with the court to bring this case to a successful conclusion at an early date.

