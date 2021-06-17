The family of a young fisherman whose body was recovered after 17 years has paid a moving tribute to all those who helped support them since 2004.

Barry Coughlan's funeral has taken place privately with his family expressing their thanks "to everyone who has helped and supported them over the last 17 years." Mr Coughlan (23) vanished without trace on May 1 2004.

The breakthrough in the missing persons case came when Gardai recovered skeletal remains in a Toyota Corolla hatchback which was found submerged in water off Hugh Coveney pier in Crosshaven on May 26 last.

The car was recovered and it was confirmed to be that of Mr Coughlan.

Gardaí requested forensic DNA tests on the skeletal remains found and on Wednesday revealed that the tests confirmed the remains were those of Mr Coughlan.

A private family funeral has now taken place.

Mr Coughlan is survived by his parents Jim and Marie and his sister Donna, extended family and a large circle of friends.

The family has asked that donations be made to Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery charity in lieu of flowers.

A file will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner by investigating Gardaí.

Mr Coughlan was last seen leaving the Moonduster pub in his home town of Crosshaven on May 1 2004.

He had started work as a fisherman and was due back to Castletownbere on May 2, the day after his disappearance.

In 2007 his sister Donna told RTE’s 'Pobal' that there was nothing that she and her only sibling wouldn’t talk about. The pair were great friends.

“Barry would always come home on his time off and make contact with us when he was away." she said.

"He had started on a fishing boat in Castletownbere and was home for the week before he went missing. He was in great form, top of the world. He was perfect.”

The family never gave up hope of finding Barry and were baffled by his disappearance which was very out of character.

They made frequent media appeals for information on the case.

The breakthrough discovery of the car was made last month by volunteers from the Cork Missing Persons Search and Recovery Group using a newly purchased Starfish 990S sonar.

Fr Aquinas Duffy, who set up a missing persons website over twenty years ago, is among those who have offered their condolences to the Coughlan family.

"Deepest sympathy to the Coughlan family at this sad time. After a very long number of years searching he has been found. Now his family can lay him to rest. May he rest in peace," he said.

Fr Duffy believes that families should never give up hope of finding out what occurred to their loved ones as advances in technology led to the identification of his own missing nephew in 2018 - eighteen years after he disappeared.

The remains of Aengus “Gussie” Shanahan were laid to rest in November 2018 alongside his late mother Nancy. He was just 20 when he vanished without trace in Limerick.

His skeletal remains, consisting of foot bone fragments, were found by members of Bunratty Search and Rescue Service at Bunratty in October 2001 over a year and a half after Gussie went missing.

Forensic Science Ireland managed to positively identify the remains of Mr Shanahan in 2018 after advances in technology allowed them to extract DNA from the fragments.

Fr Duffy says the identification of the remains of his nephew and Mr Coughlan shows that families should never give up hope of finding answers.

“The identification of Gussie Shanahan and others should give people hope. I never ever thought that would happen. And yet through advances in forensic science it has literally ended the nightmare for a number of families. My hope is that it will continue to identify more.”

Fr Duffy said whilst the family of Mr Shanahan are still without answers as to what happened after he left Cooper’s bar in Limerick on February 11th, 2000 it was a huge source of comfort to be able to give him a funeral.

“Being able to give him a funeral was important. The sad thing was that his mother had died two years previously. She never got to see that end of it.”

Fr Duffy admits that it can be a massive shock when a breakthrough happens in a case after many years without news.

He paid tribute to members of the Cork Missing Persons Search and Recovery Group who located the car owned by Barry Coughlan.

He said getting answers was important for families with missing loved ones.

“Finding out what has happened is so welcome for any family. You would be thinking to yourself ‘are they abroad?’ But when people find a car or a number plate that is at least something. All people want is an answer.”