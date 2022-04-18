Family celebrates Richard O’Halloran’s first Easter in Ireland since release from China

The family of Richard O’Halloran, the Irish businessman who was trapped in China, has celebrated Easter with their father and husband for the first in four years.

At the end of January, Mr O’Halloran returned to Ireland and to his wife Tara and their four children.

Tara O’Halloran posted a message on Tweeter on Easter Sunday thanking everyone who supported the family and helped to bring Richard home.

"First Easter together in four years,” she wrote.

"Thank you for all those who have supported Richard getting home.

“We are so thankful to be back together as a family. Huge celebrations today and wishing you all a Happy Easter.”

1st Easter together in 4 years…. Thank you for all those who have supported Richard getting home.

From a well-known south Dublin family, Mr O’Halloran is a director of China International Aviation Leasing Service Co Limited (CALS Ireland).

The senior Irish aviation leasing executive, was trapped in China since travelling to Shanghai in February 2019.

He went there to try to resolve an ongoing commercial and legal issue involving the Chinese owner of CALS Ireland.

The company’s chairman, Min Jiedong, is serving a prison sentence in China for fundraising fraud.

The complex case he found himself embroiled in, centred on an Airbus A330 airplane that CALS had leased to Finnair.

During his three years in China, Mr O’Halloran endured endless court appearances and police interrogations while he also severely suffered with his health and was resuscitated twice after enduring seizures.

In January, a deal was agreed to finally allow the Irishman to return home.