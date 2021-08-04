Family appeal for information about Irishwoman (29) missing in London

The family of an Irishwoman missing in London have appealed for help in finding her.

Seana Boyle (29), originally from Co Tyrone but living in London, has not been seen since the weekend.

She was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday.

An appeal shared by the young woman’s family said: “We are desperately trying to locate and make contact with Seana Boyle, who is a young 29 year old Irish girl, currently missing in London.”

Seana last made contact with her family early on the morning of Friday, July 30, and was last seen by a reliable source on Wednesday, July 28.

Her family believe she is in the Camden Town area, however this may have changed.

“We are extremely worried about Seana…If you have seen Seana recently or have any information at all about her well-being or whereabouts... please, please reach out,” they said.

Metropolitan Police in London are trying to trace Seana, and say she was last seen in Westminster, in the Charing Cross Area on Sunday 31 July.

They are appealing for help, and ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 101, quoting reference 21MIS023370.