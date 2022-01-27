Families whose loved-ones died of Covid in nursing home outbreak vow to continue their fight for ‘truth’

Families of those who died during a Covid-19 outbreak in a Dundalk nursing home have vowed to continue their fight to find out the “truth” about what happened to their loved ones.

Dealgan House Dundalk, Co Louth, was one of the worst hit nursing homes during the first wave of the pandemic, with 23 residents dying from Covid-19.

Relatives who lost loved ones have been campaigning for a public inquiry into what happened at the nursing home in the Spring of 2020.

On Wednesday, Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd asked the Taoiseach to establish a commission of inquiry into the circumstances of the deaths. In his response Mr Martin said that he is "not convinced that commissions of inquiries are the optimal way to investigate these issues. They go on much longer than people anticipate or expect”.

He added that the Department of Health is "examining a variety of options as to how best to respect and meet the needs and concerns of families of those affected."

Speaking today, families of those who died during the Covid outbreak at the home said that despite the Taoiseach’s comments, they they were ‘not dissuaded’ in their fight for the truth about what happened to their loved ones.

The families, who have met with Ministers Stephen Donnelly and Mary Butler at the Department of Health; HSE chief Paul Reid and CEO of the RCSI Hospital Group, Ian Carter, said their campaign would continue.

In a statement, the Dundalk families said: “Our position remains constant. We want to find out the truth about what happened to our loved ones and we need the government to give us a mechanism that enables this.

“We are not devastated by anything the Taoiseach says and we are certainly not dissuaded by what he says.

“We have come to realise that the lives of older people are not afforded the same worth as others, and this is what is disappointing beyond measure.

“We are not giving up. We believe that the truth always finds a way. We believe that the silence and resistance we have met from the upper echelons of government and the health service is unique.

“Dealgan House remains the only facility that a hospital group assumed operational control of in the first wave of Covid 19.

“Documentation we have uncovered shows the HSE and HIQA were aware of staff shortages in the home from April 6, 2020.

“The HSE deployed staff to Dealgan House the week of April 6 including a highly experienced nurse.

“From April 6, 2020, Dealgan was struggling with staffing, while the families remained oblivious to the unfolding crisis. Indeed, a family was told the day before that Dealgan was ‘running slightly tight but were having a meeting with the HSE the next day, so they should be OK’.

“EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness raised alarm about Dealgan in government on April 11, 2020 which resulted in then health minister Simon Harris alerting HSE CEO, Paul Reid.

“A former director and owner of Dealgan House contacted Minister Harris and CMO Tony Holohan on the night of April 12 requesting help.

“Why did it take five more days for the RCSI Hospital Group to assume operational control? Why was it necessary to do this? What finally prompted them to take this exceptional step?

“While we have worked hard over the last two years to get access to as much information as we can, we cannot reconcile many of the various narratives given by the former owners of Dealgan, the HSE, HIQA, the RCSI and others.

“We require a mechanism whereby this information, and a lot which has not been given to us, is looked at and the truth finally found.”