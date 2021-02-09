Families of long-term missing persons should give DNA sample - former Cold Case Garda says in light of Denis Walsh case

Denis Walsh (23) left his family home in March 1996 and was only formally identified last week.

Family members of all those who have gone missing should be asked to give DNA, a retired detective who headed up missing persons cases has said.

Alan Bailey said this should happen following the revelation that missing person Denis Walsh’s parents only found out last weekend their son’s body had been found over 25 years ago.

Denis went missing in March 1996, and despite his remains being found on the shore of Inis Mór in April of that same year, he went unidentified until last week.

“We lived for 25 years hoping that someday he might ring or come back in the front door and now our hopes have been shattered,” Denis’ father Denis Sr said.

Denis Sr said he wanted further information from the authorities, including whether dental records were checked and fingerprints taken.

Mr Bailey said cases like this can be minimised if families who have missing loved ones are asked to provide a sample for comparison.

“There have been huge advances in familial DNA identification and in many ways it is a bittersweet pill for the Walsh family,” Mr Bailey told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“One thing we learned from setting up Operation Trace back in 1998 is that families will always hold out some hope that the door will open some day and their loved one will be standing there.

“While it brings some closure to finding the body, it ends whatever hope they had,” he said.

Alan advised people who have family members missing to present at their local Garda Station and ask if there is a familial DNA sample held at Garda HQ of their family.

Alan said the DNA swab is a non-invasive action that takes minutes and it could lead to the identification of a missing person in the event a body turns up.

Mr Bailey said these should be held in a separate Europe-wide database.

“We recommended this should be a Europe-wide interagency database because in recent months, we had a body washing up in Wales that had gone missing in Dublin”.

Every year, five or six of the many people that go missing in Ireland, disappear without a trace, Alan said. “Some people will want to go missing and don’t want to be located as there is a factor that drove them away.”

