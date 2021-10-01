Families demand State apology over Whiddy Island tanker tragedy

A CAMPAIGN group is demanding a formal State apology over death of 51 people in the Whiddy oil tanker disaster, Ireland's worst industrial tragedy.

Michael Kingston, who lost his father, Tim, in the disaster said the families who lost loved ones now deserve Hillsborough-style justice and firm action on maritime safety to ensure such appalling loss of life never happens again.

A total of 51 people died when the French-owned tanker Betelgeuse exploded while unloading its oil cargo in west Cork on January 8, 1979.

The demand for an apology came as RTÉ Radio One will tomorrow broadcast a special documentary on the Whiddy disaster entitled Fire In The Sky.

Mr Kingston said some of those who died 42 years ago did so because of appalling safety failures and the inadequate nature of the rescue operation.

"Actions speak louder than words," Mr Kingston said.

He urged the Government to "stop the rhetoric" and deliver firm measures to address the concerns of the families.

"What about the rights of the families who lost their loved ones in Whiddy?" he said.

"Are they not even deserving of a response to their plea for justice?"

Two years ago, Mr Kingston publicly berated the government for not sending a senior cabinet minister to the 40th anniversary memorial in Bantry.

The Bantry-born marine expert, who is now based in London, said the tragedy was entirely avoidable.

"Let us be clear, 42 (French) people came into our jurisdiction and died in a workplace disaster that should never have happened,” he said.

"The failures that took place both on the ship and at the oil terminal were some of the worst derelictions of duty in relation to safety in world maritime history,” he added

A total of 51 Irish, French, UK and Dutch citizens died when the French-owned tanker MV Betelgeuse caught fire and exploded as it unloaded a cargo of oil by the Whiddy jetty.

Rescue boats never arrived as scheduled to save those trapped on the jetty.

Those trapped pleaded in vain for water hydrants on the jetty to be turned on so they could protect themselves from the fire.

Mr Kingston's father drowned. He said his father died in "atrocious circumstances”.

A total of seven Irish workers died in the explosion and fireball, which was seen almost 25km away. It was estimated the temperatures on the jetty at the height of the fire reached 1,000C.

Mr Kingston said many, including his father, died because they waited in vain for rescue.

Incredibly, despite a major public inquiry into Ireland's worst maritime disaster of modern times, no-one was ever successfully prosecuted over what happened.

Campaigners now want justice over what happened – and a formal apology for the safety and regulatory failings involved.

"The State has completely failed those who died on Whiddy Island, their families, the community of Bantry, Ireland (seven victims), the UK (one victim) and France (42 victims),” Mr Kingston said.