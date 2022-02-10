Fair City’s George McMahon ‘absolutely lambasted’ by fan of the show

Fair City’s George McMahon has revealed that he was “absolutely lambasted” by a fan of the show while dining out with his wife.

Best known for playing Mondo in the RTÉ soap, McMahon will celebrate 20 years on screen this year.

The 36-year-old was eating out in a restaurant with his wife Rachel Smyth when a fan called him a “cheating b*****d”.

“I remember I was in Bruxelles during the day having lunch, just off Grafton Street there, and I was meeting Rachel my wife for lunch, and the place was really, really quiet,” he told the Irish Daily Mirror.

“There was a couple of pockets of people but just out of nowhere, someone shouted across the place at me ‘There you are, ya cheating b*****d. And she’s married, and that is your best friend’s wife’.”

“And I was thinking ‘oh my god’. She didn’t even say ‘I’m only messing’ or whatever.”

“So, anyone there, and most of the people in Bruxelles were American tourists, so they would not know the context to this at all.”

“I just got absolutely lambasted. So, one by one I went around the tables to just explain,” he said.

The fan was so engrossed with the storyline of his character Mondo on screen that she launched into the Dubliner in real life.

The dad-of-two admitted that he is not a big fan of social media but keeps up with some of the online discussion regarding the show.

“I’m only on Twitter and the odd time I’d see Fair City trending and I go ‘oh what have we done now’ and it is always great to see Fair City trending when there is a crescendo of a storyline and to watch the discussion online,” he said.

“You know, not everyone loves how things pan out.”

He added: “But I am glad that social media wasn’t around when I was 18/19. I kind of feel sorry for people now in this industry nowadays because I suppose people tend to be either honest, or just brutal in their trolling for no reason.”

“Luckily I haven’t come across much of that.”

Fair City airs Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays on RTÉ One at 8pm.