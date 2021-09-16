It is a “fair assumption” that the costs of repairing mica-damaged homes will increase even further, according to a spokesperson for the Mica Action Group in Co Donegal.

Michael Doherty, the group’s PRO, said the Government has procrastinated over this issue for the last 10 years.

“The cost of materials has increased, there has been a shortage of supply and inevitably with a shortage of supply comes increased pricing. Insulation, windows and doors have all gone up significantly in price here, and we’re not talking single digits, for some stuff it’s up on 70/80pc,” he said.

“Deterioration has progressed now to the point where many houses will be completely demolished and replaced, whereas they could have been saved when there was very minor cracking by going and doing the remedial options that they’re now trying to push on us.”

Mr Doherty said that a lot of the construction work was put on hold due to the pandemic and as a result there’s a huge demand on contractors.

“Jobs were delayed and there’s now more work than the contractors can handle and their labour prices are going up accordingly as well,” he said.

“We have got examples of homeowners here now that were quoted prices to demolish and rebuild a home and six months later that price could be up by as much as 30 and 40pc. It’s a real concern for us here right now.”

Homeowners are calling for 100pc redress from the State to repair their homes.

“If there’s a 100pc redress scheme, then we move with the times and it’s at zero cost to the homeowner, which should be the case for zero fault by the homeowner, and that’s why we’re asking for this.

“It’s an issue for the State, similar to what they did for the Leinster pyrite scheme. It was a State-run scheme from the off and it wasn’t a homeowner-led scheme. The fundamental difference there is that, right now, this ‘IS 465’ scheme for defective concrete blocks, the contract is between the homeowner and the contractor, as opposed to it being between the State and the contractor. That’s where the liability then falls to the homeowner for any shortfalls or for any increase in costs,” he said.

The group also wants a 40-year State-backed guarantee of access to further redress if homes with partial replacement incur further damage later.

Mr Doherty said insurance companies won’t insure partially rebuilt homes as they still contain defective blocks. He said the only thing that’ll provide insurance companies with the certainty they require would be the State-backed guarantee.

“Similarly, the banks are saying that they will be very reluctant to sign off on a mortgage for anyone who wants to buy a home that has mica in it because there’s still latent defects from before, even though they haven’t manifested themselves necessarily as a problem yet. There are blocks in there with higher levels of mica and pyrite than was permitted,” he said.

“Homeowners need to know that at least someone is covering their back and we’re asking the State to do that and to do it with a 40-year State-backed guarantee.”

Mr Doherty’s home has been in his family for nearly seven generations.

“It’s a big home, it’s a beautiful site and I haven’t even applied for the scheme because it’s so bad. I don’t even want to know at this point whether my house has to come down or not. All the cracks would suggest it has to come down but for my own sanity, until I know that the grant scheme is capable of seeing this job through from start to finish, I don’t want to know. I don’t want to see a piece of paper that tells me my home has to come down.

“My home will take over €200,000 along with the grant to put it back up. That’s the estimate that I got in here and that’s just not feasible.

“I’ve two years left on a mortgage and I would now be looking at going to the banks and trying to get another mortgage for 20 years which would bring me up to 74 years of age,” he said.

A mica campaigner and homeowner from Co Donegal has said the Government now has a duty to “redeem their mistakes”.

Paddy Diver said: “The only people there to blame is the Government, they knew all about pyrite and mica 10 years ago. Look at the mess we’re in because they didn’t regulate the quarries. No Government should ever be in power that’s not going to stand up for the people.”

Mr Diver said both his own home and his family home are destroyed with defective blocks.

“My house will be going down to the ground in about a year’s time and we don’t know where we’re going to go. It’s affecting my children’s school work and their mental health when they’re lying below a roof that they don’t know whether it’s going to fall down.

“Nobody in Donegal is looking forward to Christmas because they’re suffering and the next storm could be their last. The rain’s leaking in through the roof and the houses are getting worse. This mica scandal will never be forgotten,” he said.

Mr Diver added: “We will fight tooth and nail for 100pc (redress). We’re not going to give up this campaign. There are two famous people who I was asked not to reveal who have said that they’re going to come out and support us on September 30 outside Leinster House.”

The group plans to protest in Dublin on October 8 if the Government does not agree to a 100pc redress scheme.