A Government minister has said the FAI should have designated the now sold-out Ireland vs Portugal World Cup qualifier to prevent tickets falling into the hands of ticket touts.

New laws passed over the summer allow event operators to apply for protections for fans for upcoming high-profile events – say, a likely appearance by Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo at the Aviva Stadium.

Robert Troy, who is Minister of State at the Department Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said it was “regrettable” the football association did not take advantage of the legislation drawn up to stop price gouging.

The tickets for the Republic of Ireland-Portugal clash originally went on sale for cover prices that ranged from €15 to €120.

The November 11 game in the Aviva Stadium sold out in minutes yesterday, with Manchester United player Ronaldo (36) a big draw for fans.

The Sale of Tickets Act 2021 aims to stop ticket touting and states that a venue operator can apply for a specific event to be covered by the legislation to stop it falling victim to ticket touting.

If the venue operator does not make an application, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment – currently Tánaiste Leo Varadkar – can contact the operator and have the venue or event covered by the legislation.

But because neither the event nor the venue was designated under the legislation, the cheapest price for one ticket on reseller site Viagogo is now €238, while another secondary ticket-selling site has tickets priced at €377.

Mr Troy told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne programme he was “annoyed” by how the situation has unfolded.

“I think it’s regrettable that the FAI haven’t used the legislation which was prioritised and enacted before the summer to offer protection to genuine fans,” he said.

According to Mr Troy, responsibility for seeking the designation falls on event organisers.

He described the process of designating an event as “very, very simple” and said it takes his office one week to verify applications.

When asked why his department did not intervene on behalf of the FAI to protect Irish fans, Mr Troy said the new legislation was “bedding in” and there was an “expectation” that the FAI would submit the application in advance of the match.

Mr Troy said officials from his department are now working with the operators of the Aviva Stadium to prevent a repeat of the episode.

“I would have expected them [FAI] to designate this event. I’m acknowledging that this a new piece of legislation for the FAI… giving them an opportunity to make the application.

"Unfortunately, they didn’t.”

Mr Troy added that he would encourage all suitable event organiser to apply for the designation in future.

“Because in doing so, you’re protecting your patrons, you’re protecting your fans and you’re ensuring that they have a much better chance of getting access to tickets at a fair value,” he said.

Thomond Park, Musgrave Park, and Vicar Street are already designated, but not the biggest stadia in the country.

Viagogo, which is hosting some ‘scalper’ sales for the Portgual game, said “It is not illegal to re-sale tickets in Ireland.” The legislation applies to designated venues, of which Lansdowne Road (Aviva Stadium) is not one, it said.

“Viagogo does not set ticket pries. This is done by people who use the platform.”

Other tickets are available on eBay and StubHub.

Labour party Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has said lessons must be learned.

“Despite the efforts by Government to end ticket scalping, it’s clear that the legislation needs to be revisited to provide specific designation to venues.

“The price of tickets for Ireland v Portugal are already selling for two or three times face value which is only going to increase the closer we get to the game,” he said.

“The effect of this black market is making it more difficult for ordinary fans to get tickets.

"The only people who benefit are the ticket touts who are making obscene tax-free profits from this.

"The good has really been taken away from the build-up to the match at this stage.”

President Michael D Higgins signed legislation into law earlier this year, nearly five years after it was first proposed.

The aim was to ban the touting or the resale of tickets for large popular events for more than the original value.

It applies to culture, entertainment, recreation and sporting events.

There are exemptions for clubs, to allow them to run fundraising raffles for their allocated tickets for the All-Ireland, for instance, in order not to cut off a vital and traditional source of income for their upkeep.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said: “We need to learn lessons from this and make sure that this is the last time ticket touts ruin the fun for everyone.

“Under the legislation, it would be easy to designate venues like Lansdowne Road, Croke Park and other regional sports grounds immediately and I would urge government to act now to do so.

“As various members of Government try to distance themselves from the matter, we need someone to take responsibility and act now before something like this happens again.

“The Ireland v Portugal match should have been a real celebration as we see more and more fans return to games. Let this be the last time that fans experience this and ensure that ticket touting is stamped out once.”

In a statement released to Independent.ie the FAI said it: “Would like to thank all of those fans who have bought tickets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture against Portugal at the Aviva Stadium which is a sell-out following the pre-sale to our loyal season ticket holders, Club Ireland members and Corporate Box holders over the weekend and yesterday’s public sale on Ticketmaster.ie.

“This game only became eligible for a capacity crowd last Friday with the easing of Government guidelines on attendances at sporting events.”

The FAI said it was aware tickets for the Portugal match are currently being offered for resale at inflated prices online.

"We remind fans who purchase tickets from a third-party website or any unauthorised seller that they risk not receiving a ticket at all or being denied entry with an invalid ticket. We urge fans not to purchase tickets from these sources.

“The FAI will continue to work with Government to combat the illegal resale of tickets and yesterday applied to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment to designate the Ireland v Portugal game as an event which comes under the auspices of the recently introduced Sale of Tickets Act 2021 legislation,” the association said.

