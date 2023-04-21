A player has been given a five-year ban by the FAI after an incident where a referee was allegedly kicked during a match earlier this month.

The incident happened during a North East Football League (NEFL) fixture between Sporting BJD FC and Bay FC on April 6.

Video footage of the game, at Muirhevnamor in Dundalk, showed a person running at the referee, lunging and kicking him in mid-air, resulting in the match having to be abandoned after 85 minutes.

The FAI held a disciplinary meeting earlier today, at which the decision was taken to sanction the player from Sporting BJD FC with a five-year ban from “all football related activity”. The decision can be appealed.

Independent.ie has contacted Sporting BJD for comment regarding the sanction.

The FAI reaffirmed its “strong condemnation of any act of threat of violence against match officials”.

In a statement released this afternoon, the FAI said: “Following a disciplinary hearing earlier today, an independent disciplinary committee has sanctioned a player from Sporting BJD FC with a five-year ban from all football-related activity for assaulting a match official during Sporting BJD FC’s game against Bay United FC in the North Eastern Football League on April 6th, 2023.

“The FAI acknowledges and notes the decision made by the independent disciplinary committee and would like to reaffirm our strong condemnation of any act or threat of violence against match officials.

“Please note the decision of the independent disciplinary committee may be appealed.”

It comes as earlier this week Sporting BJD was deducted 10 points and fined €500 for the same incident.

Gardaí said they were investigating an assault following the incident, but no arrests have yet been made.

Following the match, the referee involved was hospitalised and received treatment. Independent.ie contacted him, but he did not wish to comment.

Sporting BJD from Cavan were playing Bay FC from Louth in Division 1 of the NEFL, and Bay FC were leading 1-0 when the incident occurred and the match was abandoned.

The NEFL said: “As a league, we haven’t faced anything like this before and we hope that we never see this type of behaviour again.

“We would hope that the NEFL football community can get through this horrible incident together – and learn as a group. We want to get back to doing what we do best – playing football.

“Our immediate concerns are for the match official. We hope he makes a full recovery – physically and mentally – and we hope to see him back in the middle of our games where he will feel the love and support from all our clubs.”

When contacted about the 10-point deduction and €500 fine, Sporting BJD did not respond. In a previous statement, it said it was “extremely disappointed” at what happened during the game, and added it would fully cooperate with the investigation into the violent incident.

“All at Sporting Ballyjamesduff FC are extremely disappointed at last night’s actions vs Bay FC,” said the club committee. “An investigation is under way and we will do everything in our power to cooperate in this matter.

"The club will handle this situation with the utmost seriousness and action will be taken. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”